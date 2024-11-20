PGA Tour pro Michael S. Kim details the ‘very interesting people’ at the RSM Classic

Michael S. Kim will play at the RSM Classic from November 21 to 24 and he shared his thoughts about the audience that’d be present at the tournament. The RSM Classic is the last event of the FedEx Cup fall series and it'll take place at the Sea Island Resort - Plantation Course.

Kim shared his thoughts on X about the people, who'd be present at the event venue. He wrote about the different behavioral traits of the audience present at the tournament.

“The range at RSM is a very interesting people watching experience. You can see polar opposite behaviors. You have the super upbeat talking to everyone guy who’s had a good yr and excited to end the yr. Then you have the super serious guy who’s right around 125, not talking to anyone, and grinding on the practice area. Everyone stays at a distance and gives them some space haha,” Kim said.

Michael S. Kim will tee off for the RSM Classic with Patrick Fishburn and Troy Merritt on the 10th tee at 9:01 am. He will play at the Seaside course on Thursday. Richy Werenski, Adam Hadwin, and Tyson Alexander will tee off next at 9:12 am on the first tee. Kevin Tway, William McGirt, and Patrick Rodgers will have the first tee time at the Seaside course at 8:50 am.

Michael S. Kim shared his experience of playing at the Zurich Classic on social media

Michael S. Kim shared his experience of playing at the Zurich Classic, which is a team event on the PGA Tour. Kim said how he could make good shots at the Zurich Classic.

“I always hit it better when playing here because I’m way less timid and I’m able to fully pursue the shots I want to hit and not try to avoid the bad shots....I love team golf (who doesn’t I know) and really want to get on those Ryder/Presidents Cup teams badly,” Kim wrote.

Talking about K. H. Lee, Kim praised the South Korean golfer and his determination to come out on top every time. He added:

“KH Lee is such a good dude. He hits it super straight and I didn’t realize how good his short game was. I put him in some tough spots and he bailed us out to tap in range multiple times…I almost felt bad about how many volunteers came up to me to tell me how appreciative they were from my post about them earlier in the week.”

Michael S. Kim was paired with K. H. Lee and the golfers finished at T11 at the Zurich Classic with a score of 20 under.

