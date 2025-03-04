PGA Tour pro reveals his 'only regret' from the Cognizant Classic that ended his chances

PGA Tour player Michael S. Kim recently reflected on his performance and shared his 'only regret' from the Cognizant Classic. The PGA Tour event concluded on Sunday, March 2 at PGA National Resort the Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Kim started strongly at the tournament, he scored 65, 66 and 67 in the first three rounds. He was positioned second with a round to go. However, he had an underwhelming final round where he scored an even par 71. He scored two birdies on the 3rd and 10th holes against two bogeys on par-3 fifth and par-4 14th in the final round.

He finished sixth at the tournament with a score of 15-under and was four shots behind the winner Joe Highsmith. Talking about his regret, he wrote on X:

"My only regret Sunday was my bunker shot on 14. I got too conservative because I knew it was super fast past the pin. Lead to a bogey which basically ended my chances."

Kim shared that he was nervous before the final round which led to difficulty in sleeping. He wrote:

"I was way more nervous Saturday night and Sunday morning than on the golf course. I didn’t sleep as well so had some time to kill. It’s crazy how slow time goes sometimes. Watched some YouTube, read, meditated. Once I got to the course and got my routine started, I felt much better."

Kim also mentioned that PGA National isn't his favorite course but he still managed well. He said that greens on the back nine were comparatively fast and firm, making putting difficult.

The PGA Tour player also predicted that Daniel Berger and Jordan Spieth would make the U.S. Ryder Cup team. He also praised Jake Knapp's swing. Michael S. Kim will compete this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Golf Course from Thursday, March 6 to Sunday, March 9.

How has Michael Kim performed on PGA Tour in 2025 season so far?

Michael Kim is in sensational form in the 2025 season. In seven starts on PGA Tour, he has made five cuts including two top-10 finishes. He is currently positioned 16th in the FedEx Cup standings. In the recent post on X, he acknowledged that he was performing well lately. He wrote:

"Over these last few weeks, every part of my game has gained strokes which I’m really happy about. I feel like different parts of my game can step up when one isn’t as good for the day."

His best performances came at the WM Phoenix Open where he finished as a runner-up. His other notable finishes include a T6 at the Cognizant Classic and a T13 at both the Genesis Invitational and Mexico Open.

Let's take a look at Michael Kim's performances on the PGA Tour so far:

Sony Open in Hawaii : Missed Cut (73-65, 138, -2)

: Missed Cut (73-65, 138, -2) The American Express : T43 (67-73-66-70, 276, -12)

: T43 (67-73-66-70, 276, -12) Farmers Insurance Open : Missed Cut (77-77, 154, +10)

: Missed Cut (77-77, 154, +10) WM Phoenix Open : T2 (69-63-68-67, 267, -17)

: T2 (69-63-68-67, 267, -17) The Genesis Invitational : T13 (71-72-71-70, 284, -4)

: T13 (71-72-71-70, 284, -4) Mexico Open at VidantaWorld : T13 (68-68-67-68, 271, -13)

: T13 (68-68-67-68, 271, -13) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T6 (65-66-67-71, 269, -15)

