PGA Tour proposes equity stakes for members in new For-Profit Entity following board meeting attended by Tiger Woods: Reports

The new for-profit entity that the PGA Tour is creating through the merger with PIF is going to potentially give equity to Tour members, thanks to Tiger Woods. He was present at the meeting where the decision was announced, and he's had leadership's ear for a long time.

"The PGA TOUR plans to offer its members an equity stake in the new for profit entity being created, according to a memo delivered to players. ESPN reports that the development comes following a board meeting yesterday, which directors, including Tiger Woods attended in Ponte Vedra Beach."

This will take place once the PGA Tour reaches an agreement with PIF and the Saudi investors. Once that's all official, equity will be handed out to players, potentially from Patrick Cantlay to Chez Reavie.

A memo was sent out according to ESPN. It came shortly after PGA Tour brass met with everyone, including Woods, in a lengthy session on Monday. Jay Monahan's memo reads:

"Tour management has designed a program that would align the interests of our members with the commercial business of the Tour via direct equity ownership in PGA Tour Enterprises."

Monahan specified that this would be a unique offering in professional sports. No other league grants its players direct equity ownership in the business side of things. In fact, most sports prohibit such arrangements. Monahan believes that the PGA Tour will be stronger with players "more closely aligned with the commercial success."

PGA Tour continuing to sort out the future with bids and more

For the last few months, the Tour has been considering bids from several America-based entities. Most notably, this includes Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and Liverpool FC.

They have, according to reports, emerged as one of the strongest potential options. Recently, Fenway Sports Group chairman Tom Werner confirmed they had conversations with the PGA Tour but said nothing further.

Other reports suggested that the PGA Tour had five companies it was considering, including Fenway: Liberty Strategic Capital, Acorn Growth Company, Eldridge Industries and Friends of Golf.

Monahan mentioned this in the memo:

"Many of those prospects moved forward to a diligence review -- with Tour management and Allen & Company working together with the potential minority investors' representatives -- and we then received significant, formal proposals that demonstrate the power of the PGA Tour brand, its players and our commercial opportunity."

Open Championship winner Brian Harman said that he trusts the leadership in place. When the merger first came about, many did not. Harman added:

"I think Tiger coming on board has been really positive for all the players, we've all got his back. I think our goal is just transparency from here on out and just to make the best decision for the entire membership... I feel good about the direction things are going."