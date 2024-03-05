PGA Tour’s 2024 Puerto Rico Open: Full field and top players explored

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open is set to tee off at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico on Thursday, March 7. The four-day event, the 11th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, will feature a 128-player field. Notably, the event will take place parallel to the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Unlike the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Puerto Rico Open doesn’t have a stacked field. However, the PGA Tour event features some big-name regulars from the circuit. The event field will be headlined by the likes of Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joel Dahmen, Rasmus Hojgaard, Kevin Kisner, and Robert MacIntyre, among others.
Owing to its non-elevated nature and its placing on the circuit’s schedule, the event will not feature any top 50-ranked player on its field. Instead, the Puerto Rico Open will see several lower-ranked PGA Tour and DP World Tour regulars compete for the $4 million prize purse.
2024 Puerto Rico Open field
Apart from Dahmen, Hojgaard, and Kisner, players like Justin Suh, Camillo Villegas, Daniel Berger, Jorge Campillo, and Ryo Hisatsune will be at the event. Michael Kim, S.H. Kim, Russell Knox, Raul Pereda, and Victor Perez are other top names to watch at the event.
Notably, reigning champion Nicolas Echavarria will also return to defend his title this weekend.
Listed below is the complete field for the 2024 Puerto Rico Open:
- Ryan Armour
- Angel Ayora
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Ricky Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Fred Biondi
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Tyler Collet
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Trace Crowe
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Zecheng Dou
- Kevin Dougherty
- Jason Dufner
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Patrick Fishburn
- Wilson Furr
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Domenico Geminiani
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- James Hahn
- Jr. Hale
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Justin Hastings
- Jim Herman
- Kelvin Hernandez
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rico Hoey
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sung Kang
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Yuxin Lin
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Robert MacIntyre
- Ben Martin
- Ryan McCormick
- William McGirt
- George McNeill
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Chris Nido
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Evan Pena
- Raul Pereda
- Victor Perez
- Julian Perico
- Chandler Phillips
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Jr. Potter
- Aaron Rai
- Matti Schmid
- Taiga Semikawa
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- Hayden Springer
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Gareth Steyn
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Callum Tarren
- Josh Teater
- Alejandro Tosti
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Jackson Van Paris
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Aaron Wise
- Brandon Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Aram Yenidjeian
More details on the PGA Tour's 2024 Puerto Rico Open, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.