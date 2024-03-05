PGA Tour’s 2024 Puerto Rico Open: Full field and top players explored

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open is set to tee off at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico on Thursday, March 7. The four-day event, the 11th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, will feature a 128-player field. Notably, the event will take place parallel to the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Unlike the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Puerto Rico Open doesn’t have a stacked field. However, the PGA Tour event features some big-name regulars from the circuit. The event field will be headlined by the likes of Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joel Dahmen, Rasmus Hojgaard, Kevin Kisner, and Robert MacIntyre, among others.

Owing to its non-elevated nature and its placing on the circuit’s schedule, the event will not feature any top 50-ranked player on its field. Instead, the Puerto Rico Open will see several lower-ranked PGA Tour and DP World Tour regulars compete for the $4 million prize purse.

2024 Puerto Rico Open field

Apart from Dahmen, Hojgaard, and Kisner, players like Justin Suh, Camillo Villegas, Daniel Berger, Jorge Campillo, and Ryo Hisatsune will be at the event. Michael Kim, S.H. Kim, Russell Knox, Raul Pereda, and Victor Perez are other top names to watch at the event.

Notably, reigning champion Nicolas Echavarria will also return to defend his title this weekend.

Listed below is the complete field for the 2024 Puerto Rico Open:

Ryan Armour

Angel Ayora

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Ricky Barnes

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Fred Biondi

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Tyler Collet

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Trace Crowe

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Zecheng Dou

Kevin Dougherty

Jason Dufner

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Wilson Furr

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Domenico Geminiani

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

James Hahn

Jr. Hale

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Justin Hastings

Jim Herman

Kelvin Hernandez

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Rico Hoey

Rasmus Højgaard

Sung Kang

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Yuxin Lin

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Robert MacIntyre

Ben Martin

Ryan McCormick

William McGirt

George McNeill

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Chris Nido

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Evan Pena

Raul Pereda

Victor Perez

Julian Perico

Chandler Phillips

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Jr. Potter

Aaron Rai

Matti Schmid

Taiga Semikawa

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

Hayden Springer

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Gareth Steyn

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Callum Tarren

Josh Teater

Alejandro Tosti

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Jackson Van Paris

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Aaron Wise

Brandon Wu

Norman Xiong

Aram Yenidjeian

More details on the PGA Tour's 2024 Puerto Rico Open, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.