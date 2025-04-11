PGA Tour’s $6M-worth private jet spotted leaving Augusta mid-Masters event

The long-awaited Masters Tournament is finally underway at the iconic Augusta National Golf Course. During the event, a private jet associated with the PGA Tour was spotted leaving Augusta’s air space.
The Masters Tournament is one of the most prestigious events in professional golf. It is the first out of four major championships that will be played this year, and it typically features a star-studded field. Top golfers such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 28-time PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy are competing in the event.
On the first day of the tournament, Radar Atlas on X shared a post captioned:
“PGA's Tour Air #N795HG is airborne out of Augusta.”
Take a look at the post here:
According to Liberty Jet, the PGA Tour's jet is worth about $6 million. No information is known about the people in the jet.
Earlier on, Radar Atlas also reported that about 163 private jets arrived for the opening round of the Masters. Some of the jets were associated with high-profile personalities such as American billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller and professional auto racing driver Marco Andretti.
On Tuesday, there were reportedly about 231 private jets that navigated the air space area in Augusta, Georgia and on Wednesday, the number almost doubled to 452. Some of the jets were associated with notable brands like Chevron and Bank of America.
The practice rounds of the Masters were held from Monday to Wednesday. The first round of the event was held on Thursday, and the tournament will conclude on Sunday.
What is the prize money payout for the 2025 Masters?
The Masters Tournament has one of the biggest purses in golf. Last year, the champion Scottie Scheffler left with $3.6 million, and the runner-up Ludvig Aberg won $2.16 million.
This year, the purse remains the same, and the winner will go home with $3.6 million, a green jacket, a gold medal, and many other perks, including ranking points. The name of the Masters champion will also be permanently engraved on the Masters trophy, which is an exact replica of the iconic Augusta National Golf Clubhouse.
The runner-up of the tournament will get $2.16 million, while the player in third place will go home with $1.36 million.
Here’s a breakdown of the prize money payout for the 2025 Masters:
- Winner: $3,600,000
- 2: $2,160,000
- 3: $1,360,000
- 4: $960,000
- 5: $800,000
- 6: $720,000
- 7: $670,000
- 8: $620,000
- 9: $580,000
- 10: $540,000
- 11: $500,000
- 12: $460,000
- 13: $420,000
- 14: $380,000
- 15: $360,000
- 16: $340,000
- 17: $320,000
- 18: $300,000
- 19: $280,000
- 20: $260,000
- 21: $240,000
- 22: $224,000
- 23: $208,000
- 24: $192,000
- 25: $176,000
- 26: $160,000
- 27: $154,000
- 28: $148,000
- 29: $142,000
- 30: $136,000
- 31: $130,000
- 32: $124,000
- 33: $118,000
- 34: $113,000
- 35: $108,000
- 36: $103,000
- 37: $98,000
- 38: $94,000
- 39: $90,000
- 40: $86,000
- 41: $82,000
- 42: $78,000
- 43: $74,000
- 44: $70,000
- 45: $66,000
- 46: $62,000
- 47: $58,000
- 48: $54,800
- 49: $52,000
- 50: $50,400