Scottie Scheffler serves $449 bourbon at his Masters Champions Dinner

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler hosted the 2025 Masters Champions Dinner on Tuesday, April 8. 32 past winners of the Masters tournament attended the dinner and were served with the most exclusive bourbon, a bottle retailing as high as $449, as per the Fine Wine and Good Spirits.

The winners of the most prestigious major were reportedly served with the George T. Stagg Bourbon and Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye. The Van Winkle's bottle price ranges from $129.99 to $449.99, while T. Stagg Bourbon is priced at $149.99.

Scottie Scheffler's dinner menu included cheeseburger sliders, firecracker shrimp, and meatball and ravioli bites. The first course was Texas-style chili, and for the main course, guests could choose between cowboy ribeye or blackened redfish. The dessert at the 2025 Masters Champions Dinner was a chocolate chip skillet cookie with milk and cookies.

Talking about the dinner, Scheffler in pre-tournament press conference said, via ASAP Sports:

"The Dinner is a very special night for all of us. It's a really cool club to be a part of, and it's fun to come here and celebrate being back at Augusta National. And getting to wear your green jacket I think is always really fun, and enjoying some good food with some good friends, as well."

The inclusion of ravioli on the menu became a fun talking point as Scheffler was injured in December 2024 when he injured his right palm while cooking. The World No. 1 player joked that if he wanted to "take out the competition" ahead of the Masters, he'd do a ravioli demo. He hoped to avoid any kitchen injuries this time.

Scottie Scheffler says that his game plan depends on course conditions

In the pre-tournament press conference, Scottie Scheffler was asked if he planned his strategy before the round or as it progressed. He said that his strategy largely depended on the course conditions and firmness of the greens.

"It just really depends. I think a lot of it's pretty fluid around the way you play the course because, depending on the firmness of the greens, there's certain pins you can try to attack and there's certain pins you've got to steer clear of," he said.

"There's certain spots that are really good when it's soft, and there are certain spots that are a little bit harder when it's soft. There's certain spots when it's firm where you know you have to be, and then the reverse, as well," he added.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2025 Masters, with odds of +450, as per FanDuel. He's closely followed by Rory McIlroy with the +650 odds.

Here's a look at the other top players with their odds at the Masters 2025:

Collin Morikawa: +1400

Jon Rahm: +1400

Ludvig Åberg: +1600

Xander Schauffele: +1800

Bryson DeChambeau: +2000

Justin Thomas: +2200

Hideki Matsuyama: +2800

Brooks Koepka: +3000

Jordan Spieth: +3300

Tommy Fleetwood: +3500

Shane Lowry: +3500

Viktor Hovland: +3500

Patrick Cantlay: +3500

Tyrrell Hatton: +4000

Robert MacIntyre: +5500

Russell Henley: +5500

Will Zalatoris: +5500

Cameron Smith: +6000

Akshay Bhatia: +6500

Corey Conners: +7500

Tony Finau: +7500

Jason Day: +8000

Sepp Straka: +8000

Wyndham Clark: +8000

Sergio Garcia: +8000

Sahith Theegala: +9000

Patrick Reed: +9000

