PGA Tour’s Denny McCarthy gives 5 putting tips to improve your golf game

Denny McCarthy is currently showcasing his skills at the Genesis Invitational. The American professional golfer holds the T45 position on the leaderboard, trailing by 14 strokes at the Riviera Golf Club.

McCarthy is renowned for his skills in putting, consistently ranking within the top 20 on the putting list. The 30-year-old golfer has dedicated years to achieve his present level of success.

From focusing on a spot on the greens to putting with only one hand, Denny McCarthy has revealed some of his best putting tips to help golfers master the short game.

5 tips by Denny McCarthy to improve putting

#1 Search for a low point

According to Denny McCarthy, finding a low point on golf courses helps individuals to succeed in the game as it affects the putt. In addition to regulating the speed, players can estimate how the ball will curve as it slows down and approaches the hole. This also allows players to modify their aim to meet the green slope.

Talking specifically about the Riviera Golf Course, the golfer said (via Golf.com):

“There’s usually a low point or something that everything breaks towards. Everything here kind of goes down the hill toward No. 6. So even if you see an uphill putt, you see some of these holes, like 12 and 13, where it appears it might be tilted a little at you, but they’re actually a little quick. It’s just the effect of going toward the ocean that way.”

McCarthy further explains that the scenario may change at different courses, as it did during the WM Phoenix Open. The lowest point of the TPC Scottsdale Stadium course was located in the valley.

#2 Check the lines

Time and again, McCarthy has mentioned that using the line or checking the line can prove to be beneficial. When a golfer checks or even imagines the lines, they can master their shot.

He explained:

"I’m always trying to train my eyes to close in. I wanna see: What does the left edge look like? What does a ball out look like?"

The golfer should try to envision the ball rolling into the hole as they prepare to strike it; this technique further helps in putting accurately. It also acts as a visual cue, ensuring that the putter's face is square to the intended direction of contact, boosting the likelihood of hitting the target.

#3 Get the ball rolling with the line

Another great tip from McCarthy regarding the line is that a golfer should use a line to ensure that the ball rolls smoothly. Explaining it further, McCarthy said:

“A good test is to line them up when you practice. If you’re rolling it end over end, that’s a good indicator that your face is square. I’ve trained myself to get back to square pretty well. Obviously, it helps to have a pretty neutral or very simple path coming back. Using that line on the ball helps me see that I’m rolling it end over end.”

#4 Using the right hand for putting

McCarthy uses a single hand for putting on the greens. With his right hand, he usually makes a few putts to master the directions. He illustrates his advice with an example, explaining:

"I find a five-foot straight putt, put two tees in the ground and hit some through it."

Golfers who use this method not only develop confidence but also learn to focus on alignment, speed, and balance. Additionally, it improves your feel and touch on the greens, eventually making you a consistent and better putter.

#5 Using the feet

Golfers generally use their feet for several reasons including balancing their target lines, feeling the green’s contour, as well as to gauge the green’s firmness. Denny McCarthy too uses his feet to help him detect slopes and read the greens correctly before putting.

However, the golfer, who has yet to secure a PGA Tour victory, revealed that he only relies on his feet during moments when accurately reading the greens proves challenging. Finally, he stated:

"There’s some straight-forward putts where I know what they’re gonna do and I don’t even put my feet on. There’s some I have a harder time reading, and I’ll use my feet just to confirm my read basically."