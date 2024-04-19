PGA Tour’s Rickie Fowler and wife Allison are expecting their 2nd child

Rickie Fowler and his wife Allison Stokke are expecting the birth of their second child, according to Fowler himself on his own personal Instagram. He shared the post with his wife and said they're "excited" to become a foursome.

They have a young child who was seen with them at the Masters Par-3 Tournament last week, and they will be bringing a sibling into the world soon. Stokke is a professional athlete herself, and the two have been married for five years.

Rickie Fowler is not the only golfer who is expecting a child soon. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler's wife Meredith is also due very soon. They are expecting sooner but will not be the only golf baby born in the near future.

In fact, Scheffler would have withdrawn had his wife gone into labor. She didn't and the golfer was able to stay in the competition and earn his second green jacket in three years.

Fowler won't likely have a Major interrupted by the birth of his second child, as the pregnancy is pretty recent and won't come to fruition for a little while anyway.

Rickie Fowler reflects on winning Masters Par-3

There has never been a golfer to win the Masters Par-3 Contest and the tournament itself. That remained true over the weekend, as Rickie Fowler won the Par-3 but didn't win the Masters.

Rickie Fowler finished 30th at the Masters

Fowler said via SB Nation:

“It’s cool winning the Par-3 contest and being a part of that, having that is something, and to have done with it Maya and my wife on the bag. I got some great crystal, nice Crystal bowl out of it. Got my name over there forever. Whether they like it or not, my name is a part of Augusta forever.”

He will try again in the future to become the first Par-3 champion to also take home a green jacket, and he will also try to do better than his 2024 performance. He did make the cut, but he also finished 30th and five over par.

The conditions in the first two days, which caused a delay in round one, didn't help:

“You know, tough conditions first two days. I got off to a tough start the first and just kind of trying to battle back after that... I thought it will always be fun to try and do both. I’ve got one leg of it. Got work on the big course next."

Fowler has long been a fan favorite on tour, but is still chasing his first-ever Major win. He finished second at the 2018 Masters, and has been at least top three in the PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship without a win.

Fowler had a very long PGA Tour win drought that was snapped in July of 2023, and now he is aiming to snap a winless streak at Major tournaments. Unfortunately, his bid at the Masters fell short and he will have to look to the future.

