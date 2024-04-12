When is Scottie Scheffler's wife due? WD chances for star golfer at Masters 2024 explored

Despite being one stroke off the lead at the time of writing and being in top form overall, Scottie Scheffler might not finish the Masters. His wife is currently pregnant, and there is a non-zero chance she goes into labor while he's at Augusta National. If it came down to that, Scheffler says he's ready to go "at a moment's notice" whether he's winning or not.

He's constantly communicating with his wife Meredith Scudder, but they aren't concerned that the baby will be born during the tournament. They made it through Thursday's first round, and Scheffler said via the Tour website:

“I wouldn't say I'm very concerned. We haven't seen any of the early signs. But pregnancy is weird. It can happen at any time. (We have) open lines of communication and she can get ahold of me if she needs to."

With how well Scheffler is playing, this would be a favorable outcome for the rest of the field. Bryson DeChambeau currently holds a one-stroke lead over the world number one, and it would likely be a relief not to have Scheffler bearing down all weekend.

It was always expected that the child would be born shortly after the Masters, putting the schedule leading into the May 12 PGA Championship, given that the baby would only be a couple of weeks old. He'd likely have to skip some regular tournaments in that time.

However, babies are born early all the time, and it would hardly be a shock for a baby to be born at this time based on their pregnancy schedule. If that happens, Scheffler evidently won't have a second thought about trying to add a second career green jacket if it means he might miss the birth of his child.

Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith excited to grow family

Whether it costs him a shot at the Masters trophy or not, Scottie Scheffler is very excited to be a father and for him and his wife Meredith to grow their family. He had no hesitation to say he'd leave the Masters for it.

Scottie Scheffler might have to leave the Masters for the birth of his child

He said when the pregnancy was first announced:

“It’s going to be pretty wild. I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet, maybe sometime when the baby is moving around in her stomach a bunch, but it’s an exciting time for us as a family. It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma and then we’ll go from there.”

Scheffler came into the Masters as the betting favorite and shot six under par for the first round. He was one stroke from the lead after that performance. He is going to be a contender the entire weekend, unless his child decides to be born today, tomorrow, or Sunday. Regardless, it could be a very good weekend for the Scheffler family.