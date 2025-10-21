PGA Tour's voluntary buyout program deadline for 1300+ eligible employees near

PGA Tour's new CEO Brian Rolapp has announced a new voluntary retirement for its staff eralier this year and the date to apply for it is near. Rolapp has introduced a new change on the circuit, and one of them was the introduction of the early retirement program.

Reportedly, around 1,300 PGA Tour employees are eligible for it and they can apply for it only until Nov 1. Golf analyst Josh Carpenter has shared the details about the program in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"Eligible employees have until Nov. 1 to opt in to the PGA Tour's voluntary retirement program. Employees' age + tenure at the tour had to total 70 years to become eligible. Estimated between 5-10% of the tour's more than 1,300 employees were eligible."

The PGA Tour had made several changes on its circuit after the inception of LIV Golf. They had signed a deal with Strategic Sports Group and had introduced high-purse limited-field signature tournaments before announcing the voluntary retirement program.

PGA Tour creates a Future Competition Committee

Back in August, the PGA Tour had also introduced the Future Competition Committee under the guidance of their new CEO Brian Rolapp. The new committee would be responsible for helping in the development of the Tour by enhancing its value to fans, players, and partners.

Rolapp had announced a nine-member committee ahead of the 2025 season ending Tour Championship.

"The purpose of this committee is pretty simple," Rolapp said (via ASAP Sports). "We're going to design the best professional golf competitive model in the world for the benefit of PGA TOUR fans, players and their partners. It is aimed at a holistic relook of how we compete on the TOUR. That is inclusive of regular season, postseason and off-season.

"We're going to focus on the evolution of our competitive model and the corresponding media products and sponsorship elements and model of the entire sport. The goal is not incremental change. The goal is significant change," he added.

Tiger Woods is the chairman of the committee and following the announcement on Aug. 20, he shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, sharing his excitement about it. He wrote:

"Honored to serve as Chairman of the Future Competition Committee. This is about shaping the next era of the PGA TOUR — for our fans, players and partners. Thanks to @BrianRolapp for his vision and leadership, and grateful to the committee members for their willingness to participate."

The PGA Tour Future Competition Committee also include Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Maverick McNealy, and Camilo Villegas. Along with them, the other members are Keith Mitchell, Joe Gorder, John Henry, and Theo Epstein.

