PGA Tour star discovers unique "allergy" holding him back at the WM Phoenix Open

PGA Tour's Byeong Hun An is currently playing in the ongoing WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale. This event is Hun An's fourth tournament of the 2025 season, and it seems like he has already discovered a unique 'allergy' that is holding him back at The People's Open.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the South Korean professional golfer wrote a hilarious post that drew quite a reaction from his fans. Hun An wrote that he developed an allergy to making putts within a certain distance. The 2-time European Tour winner wrote:

"I found out today that im allergic to making putts inside 15ft."

You can check the PGA Tour golfer's tweet below:

Byeong Hun An followed his post with another tweet in which he mentioned he should have known about the allergy. Hun An wrote:

"I should have known from previous occasions but it’s confirmed"

A user replied to Byeong Hun An and jokingly said his golf ball is afraid of the dark. The user suggested the South Korean golfer must let his golf balls sleep outside the box before Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open. Out of all the reactions to his post, Hun An quote-tweeted this post and agreed with the user.

Almost a day after his post in which he revealed his allergy, Hun An wrote another comical post targeting his followers. The golfer wrote:

"It looks like many of you guys share the same symptoms. Let’s stay strong boys 💙"

Byeong Hun An's tweet comes after he missed a putt within 15 feet on hole 16 during Round 2. As of this writing, Hun An is playing in Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open. Currently, he is through 16 holes at the TPC Scottsdale and is 6-over par, taking his overall score to +2.

A detailed look at Byeong Hun An's Round 2 scoreboard at the WM Phoenix Open

Byeong Hun An lines up his putt on the 13th hole during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club - Source: Imagn

In Round 2 of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, Byeong Hun An scored three birdies and two bogeys. Hun An's first two birdies came in the front nine on the par-5 hole 3 and the par-4 hole 5. He also scored a birdie on the back nine when he putted the ball on the par-5 hole 13.

Hun An's bogeys also came on both the front nine and the back nine. The first bogey occurred on the par-4 hole 6, whereas the second birdie took place on the par-5 hole 15. Here is a detailed look at Byeong Hun An's scoreboard after Round 2 at the WM Phoenix Open:

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 6

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

