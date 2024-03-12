“PGA Tour stars will carry on developing superstars” - Golf Analyst Brandel Chamblee takes jibe at LIV Golf players while lauding PGA’s feeder system

Golf expert Brandel Chamblee took a jab at the LIV golfer while praising the PGA’s feeder system.

During a live broadcast from The Players Championship, Chamblee explained the differences between PGA Tour players and those from LIV Golf. He emphasized that many up-and-coming stars originate from the PGA Tour in 2024.

Additionally, Chamblee pointed out that although LIV Golf recruited new players, these players might not have a successful future in the coming years.

Speaking about the two tours, Chamblee said, via Golf Central (h/t Nuclr Golf):

"The PGA Tour has a feeder system, a direct line to creating stars and just this year we’ve begun to see them create new stars… The fact that LIV has bought a few players, It’s a place in time. Those players will not have that game in three or four more years. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour stars will carry on developing superstars."

The Korn Ferry Tour is notably the developmental tour for the PGA Tour. It's worth mentioning that earlier this month, at the LIV Golf Jeddah event, former PGA Tour superstar Anthony Kim made a highly anticipated return to professional tournaments after 12 years.

Kim's injury had kept him from playing professionally since 2012. However, a decade later, he reentered the game through LIV Golf. Nevertheless, he faced difficulties with his performance and finished at the bottom of the leaderboard in his debut LIV Golf event. Prior to Kim, Ardian Meronk and Tyrrell Hatton also signed a deal with LIV Golf.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour has seen several fresh talents rise to prominence in 2024. This season, fans have seen new and previously overlooked stars emerge to success.

Chris Kirk claimed victory at The Sentry, followed by Grayson Murray's success at the Sony Open. Nick Dunlap made history as the first amateur golfer in over three decades to win on the PGA Tour at The American Express. Later, Matthieu Pavon became the first French golfer to win on the circuit since 1907 after triumphing at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

Brandel Chamblee criticizes LIV Golf Jeddah winner

Brandel Chamblee has been an ardent supporter of the PGA Tour and often takes digs at LIV Golf.

When Joaquin Niemann won the LIV Golf Jeddah earlier this month, a fan tweeted comparing the Chilean golfer to veteran Sergio Garcia. Chamblee reshared the tweet, slamming the LIV golfers with a six-word reply. He tweeted:

"Both play for a dictatorial murderer."

Chamblee is not afraid to point out his opinion publicly and vociferously talks about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf on his social media accounts. On March 4, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) requested Chamblee to give due credit to the talent on the LIV Golf roster.

Replying to the fan, Chamblee wrote:

"I appreciate the question, but I honestly feel like that is akin to asking Mrs. Lincoln how she liked the play…. LIV Golf is a sad backdrop to the horrific atrocities that take place every day under the direction of the man who foots the bill for LIV to help distract from his atrocities."

Noticeably, this week, PGA Tour golfers will tee off at The Players Championship, while the next LIV Golf event will take place in April from 5 to 7 in Miami.