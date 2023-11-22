PGA Tour takes action on Jon Rahm's request amid speculation of $600,000,000 LIV Golf deal

The golf world woke up this Wednesday, November 22, to the rumor that Jon Rahm has allegedly received an offer of $600,000,000 to join LIV Golf. If true, the offer contrasts with statements the Spaniard made a few months ago. "My priorities are a lot lower," Rahm said back in the day.

In the days when the news about the framework agreement between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia was shaking the golf world, Jon Rahm gave his opinion on how to make the circuit better for the players.

Here's what Jon Rahm had to say, according to Golf Monthly:

"I can tell you right now my priorities are a lot lower than what a lot of people would think. I know this is going to sound very stupid, but as simple as having a freaking port-a-potty on every hole. It sounds crazy, but I can't choose when I have to go to the bathroom."

He added:

"I've told the Tour this many times, as simple as that. I've mentioned many times making the Tour better for the players, and I mean that. The very basic things they can do in tournaments to make them all as good as they can be is where I'd like to see some changes. It's not usually what's on people's minds."

Coincidentally or not, the PGA Tour has fulfilled the request made by Jon Rahm at the time. As early as during the upcoming 2024 season, there will be an increase in the number of restrooms on the tournament courses.

New PGA Tour measures: The Jon Rahm effect?

Less than 24 hours after Flushing It reported the rumors about the massive $600 million offer reportedly received by Jon Rahm, the PGA Tour announced a series of measures for the benefit of players, caddies and their families, much like the opinions Rahm has launched in the past.

Among these measures are the following (Via NUCLR GOLF):

Enhancements to player & caddie dining options

Cold plunge tubs for recovery

Complimentary courtesy car/transportation service

Private snacks/bathroom areas for player families

Additional player rest rooms for on-course use

Complimentary dry cleaning for players/caddies

Complimentary picture yardage books.

The PGA Tour has issued a memorandum requiring all facilities that will host tournaments in 2024 to comply with these new requirements. The document is signed by Eric Baldwin, PGA Tour Vice President of Tournament Business, Operations and Fan Engagement.

The memo was obtained and published by Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter. It is unconfirmed though whether the existence of this document is actually related to the offer Rahm is reported to have received to join LIV Golf.