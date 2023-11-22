PGA Tour unveils enhancements for players, caddies and families during events to elevate tournament experience

The PGA Tour is one of the largest golf circuits across the globe and the major factors that took them to the top include the facilities they provide to their players and other members. Recently, they have decided to enhance it further by asking tournaments to intensify efforts to let the best players continue their association with them.

As per an article by Josh Carpenter on SBJ, the leading American golf circuit's Vice President of Tournament Business Operations and Fan Engagement, Eric Baldwin, has issued a memo to signature or playoff and all other tournament officials which laid out new enhancements required to make the players, caddies and families get better experiences.

As per the memo, the PGA Tour has asked the tournament officials to enhance their amenities such as nutrition and dining for the players, caddies and their families.

The Tour also compulsorily asked the signature or playoff tournament officials to provide transportation services or courtesy cars to the players for the week. In addition to that, they have asked to "prioritize on-site and convenient parking" locations for the players, caddies, their support staff and their families.

They should also provide dry cleaning and laundry service to the players and the caddies.

Also, all the tournament officials are required to provide a "convenient location" on the golf course which would have a "flushable restroom, water and dry snacks" available.

The PGA Tour has mentioned clearly that it could be any "small 10’ x 10’ shaded area or a permanent structure" which should be out of reach of the general public present at the course.

They have also asked to build a "minimum of four relief stations per nine holes" on a course, which means a total of eight restrooms must be present at an 18-hole golf course. Each relief station is required to have at least two restrooms, which means a total of 16 restrooms must be provided.

The PGA Tour has decided to provide cold plunge tubs for recovery, a popular method used by the players.

Exploring the schedule of PGA Tour signature and playoff events

The leading American Tour has already announced the schedule for the next season's signature events. A total of eight tournaments are part of the category and the first event starts in January 2024 with The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii.

Below is the list of Signature events of the PGA Tour:

The Sentry - January 1 to 7

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - January 29 to February 4

The Genesis Invitational - February 12 to 18

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - March 4 to 10

RBC Heritage - April 15 to 21

Wells Fargo Championship - May 6 to 12

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - June 3 to 9

Travelers Championship - June 17 to 23

Meanwhile, just like last season, the next season also has three FedEx Cup playoff events. Below is the list of events:

FedEx St. Jude Championship - August 15 to 18

BMW Championship - August 22 to 25

TOUR Championship - August 29 to September 1

The next season of the PGA Tour will have a total of 39 tournaments. Also, the 2024 season's FedEx Cup winner will receive $25 million instead of the previous prize of $18 million.