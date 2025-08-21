PGA Tour veteran wants Keegan Bradley to drop captaincy role to play the Ryder Cup

PGA Tour veteran Stewart Cink has urged Keegan Bradley to drop the captaincy role to play at the Ryder Cup. The Ryder Cup will take place in September at the Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, United States, and this year, Bradley will captain the US team.In the 2023 Ryder Cup edition, the US lost the match to Europe. Hence, the US team picked Bradley instead of Zach Johnson as the captain, while Luke Donald retained his captaincy for the European team.Recently, Cink shared that Bradley should rather play at the patriotic tournament rather than than acting as a captain on the SiriusXM PGA Tour radio. His words were:“I think he should be on the team…but I also think the team would probably be best served…If he let someone else take over the captain's duties for the week.”Keegan Bradley last played at the BMW Championship and finished at T17.How did Keegan Bradley perform in the 2025 season? Keegan Bradley won one tournament in the 2025 season, the Travelers Championship, where he triumphed with a 15 under score. His other top-10 finishes included a T6 at the Sony Open, a T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and others. Here's an entire list of Bradley’s 2025 performances:2025 PGA Tour tournaments The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort: T15, 69-64-70-68, 21 underSony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: T6, 69-66-64-68, 13 underFarmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines: T15, 69-75-70-73, 1 underAT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T65, 72-69-76-69, 2 underThe Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines: T34, 74-72-72-70, even-parArnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge: T5, 69-72-76-64, 7 underTHE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass: T20, 70-72-72-70, 4 underValero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio: T47, 71-69-74-77, 3 overMasters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: Missed cut, 74-73, 3 overRBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T18, 67-69-67-72, 9 underTruist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club: T30, 64-72-68-71, 5 underPGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T8, 68-72-68-72, 4 underThe Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T7, 69-76-68-74, 1 underU.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: T33, 64-70-63-68, 15 underTravelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands: Winner, 64-70-63-68, 15 underRocket Classic at the Detroit Golf Club: T41, 68-70-71-67, 12 underThe Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: T30, 72-67-70-71, 4 underWyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club: Missed cut, 68-72, even-parFedEx St. Jude Championship at the TPC Southwind: T44, 72-70-69-67, 2 underBMW Championship at the Caves Valley Golf Club: T17, 72-70-70-67, 1 under.