PGA Tour veteran wants Keegan Bradley to drop captaincy role to play the Ryder Cup

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Aug 21, 2025 06:26 GMT
PGA: BMW Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

PGA Tour veteran Stewart Cink has urged Keegan Bradley to drop the captaincy role to play at the Ryder Cup. The Ryder Cup will take place in September at the Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, United States, and this year, Bradley will captain the US team.

In the 2023 Ryder Cup edition, the US lost the match to Europe. Hence, the US team picked Bradley instead of Zach Johnson as the captain, while Luke Donald retained his captaincy for the European team.

Recently, Cink shared that Bradley should rather play at the patriotic tournament rather than than acting as a captain on the SiriusXM PGA Tour radio. His words were:

“I think he should be on the team…but I also think the team would probably be best served…If he let someone else take over the captain's duties for the week.”
Keegan Bradley last played at the BMW Championship and finished at T17.

How did Keegan Bradley perform in the 2025 season?

Keegan Bradley won one tournament in the 2025 season, the Travelers Championship, where he triumphed with a 15 under score. His other top-10 finishes included a T6 at the Sony Open, a T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and others. Here's an entire list of Bradley’s 2025 performances:

2025 PGA Tour tournaments

  • The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort: T15, 69-64-70-68, 21 under
  • Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: T6, 69-66-64-68, 13 under
  • Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines: T15, 69-75-70-73, 1 under
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T65, 72-69-76-69, 2 under
  • The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines: T34, 74-72-72-70, even-par
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge: T5, 69-72-76-64, 7 under
  • THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass: T20, 70-72-72-70, 4 under
  • Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio: T47, 71-69-74-77, 3 over
  • Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: Missed cut, 74-73, 3 over
  • RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T18, 67-69-67-72, 9 under
  • Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club: T30, 64-72-68-71, 5 under
  • PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T8, 68-72-68-72, 4 under
  • The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T7, 69-76-68-74, 1 under
  • U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: T33, 64-70-63-68, 15 under
  • Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands: Winner, 64-70-63-68, 15 under
  • Rocket Classic at the Detroit Golf Club: T41, 68-70-71-67, 12 under
  • The Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: T30, 72-67-70-71, 4 under
  • Wyndham Championship at the Sedgefield Country Club: Missed cut, 68-72, even-par
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship at the TPC Southwind: T44, 72-70-69-67, 2 under
  • BMW Championship at the Caves Valley Golf Club: T17, 72-70-70-67, 1 under.
Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

bell-icon Manage notifications