PGA Tour viewership soars past 2 million for Cognizant Classic finale, beats 2024 figures

The PGA Tour viewership for the Cognizant Classic final round surpassed 2 million on NBC. Although this was higher than last year's rain-affected Monday finish, it was still lower than in 2022 and 2023.

The Cognizant Classic took place from February 27 to March 2 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The event concluded with Joe Highsmith claiming his first PGA Tour title after a two-shot win over Jacob Bridgeman.

On Tuesday, March 4, Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal reported that NBC garnered 2.15 million viewers for the final round of the Cognizant Classic. Last year's edition drew 1.45 million viewers, but it concluded on a Monday due to rain. However, the numbers were still lower than in 2023 and 2022, which recorded 2.38 million and 2.57 million viewers, respectively.

So far, the viewership trend for the PGA Tour has been mixed. While some events have drawn less than a million viewers, tournaments like the Genesis Invitational surpassed the 3 million mark. The Bay Hill event garnered 3.4 million viewers, a 5 percent increase from 2023.

Last week's Mexico Open averaged just under 2.0 million viewers on NBC for the final round. The WM Phoenix Open's final round attracted 2.9 million viewers, 500K more than in 2024.

How much did each player win at the Cognizant Classic?

Here's a look at the payout for the Cognizant Classic 2025:

1. Joe Highsmith: $1,656,000

T2. Jacob Bridgeman: $818,000

T2. J.J. Spaun: $818,000

T4. Max McGreevy: $414,000

T4. Ben Griffin: $414,000

T6. Russell Henley: $310,500

T6. Jake Knapp: $310,500

T6. Michael Kim: $310,500

T9. Jordan Spieth: $259,900

T9. Erik van Rooyen: $259,900

T11. Max Greyserman: $184,985

T11. Shane Lowry: $184,985

T11. Min Woo Lee: $184,985

T11. Sepp Straka: $184,985

T11. Brice Garnett: $184,985

T11. Andrew Putnam: $184,985

T11. Doug Ghim: $184,985

T18. Rickie Fowler: $117,606

T18. Matti Schmid: $117,606

T18. Alex Smalley: $117,606

T18. Patrick Rodgers: $117,606

T18. Victor Perez: $117,606

T18. Nicolai Hojgaard: $117,606

T24. Niklas Norgaard: $73,271

T24. Charley Hoffman: $73,271

T24. Rico Hoey: $73,271

T24. Billy Horschel: $73,271

T24. Daniel Berger: $73,271

T24. Ryan Gerard: $73,271

T24. Taylor Montgomery: $73,271

T31. Beau Hossler: $52,637

T31. Quade Cummins: $52,637

T31. Chan Kim: $52,637

T31. Jesper Svensson: $52,637

T31. Vince Whaley: $52,637

T31. Brian Harman: $52,637

T31. Joel Dahmen: $52,637

T38. Isaiah Salinda: $41,860

T38. Karl Vilips: $41,860

T38. Michael Thorbjornsen: $41,860

T41. Taylor Moore: $33,580

T41. Zach Johnson: $33,580

T41. Jackson Suber: $33,580

T41. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $33,580

T41. Keith Mitchell: $33,580

T41. Matthieu Pavon: $33,580

T47. Davis Riley: $24,090

T47. Sami Valimaki: $24,090

T47. Denny McCarthy: $24,090

T47. Sam Ryder: $24,090

T47. Matt McCarty: $24,090

T47. Patrick Fishburn: $24,090

T47. Brian Campbell: $24,090

T47. Rikuya Hoshino: $24,090

T55. Matt Kuchar: $21,252

T55. Chris Kirk: $21,252

T55. Bud Cauley: $21,252

T55. Ricky Castillo: $21,252

T55. Kris Ventura: $21,252

60. Jhonattan Vegas: $20,700

T61. Ben Polland: $20,424

T61. Antoine Rozner: $20,424

63. Greyson Sigg: $20,148

T64. Francesco Molinari: $19,872

T64. Matthew Riedel: $19,872

66. Tom Hoge: $19,596

67. Alejandro Tosti: $19,412

