PGA Tour winner hilariously reacted to Matti Schmid's cut missing game at Memorial - "PARS is all you need"

PGA Tour winner Michael Kim hilariously reacted to Matti Schmid missing the cut at The Memorial Tournament. This week’s signature PGA Tour event has a cutline after 36 holes, and only the players finishing above +5 have secured their spot to play in the final rounds over the weekend.

Schmid, the runner-up in last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, had a tough time on the greens this week. He carded two rounds of 75 and missed the cut by just one stroke.

Following the event, Kim shared his analysis of the 2025 Memorial Tournament on X and hilariously commented on Matti Schmid’s performance. He wrote:

"Matti… you need to calm down buddy. PARS is all you need"

Michael Kim is playing in the event and is in T50 after two rounds. He started with an opening round of 78 and then played a strong round of 71 to make the cut in the event.

However, some big names such as Matthieu Pavon, Sahith Theegala, Aaron Rai, Brian Harman, and J.T. Poston missed the cut and returned home at the Memorial Tournament 2025.

Here is the list of the players who missed the cut at The Memorial Tournament:

Matthieu Pavon: +6 (75, 75)

J.J. Spaun: +6 (76, 74)

Matti Schmid: +6 (75, 75)

Chris Kirk: +7 (75, 76)

Sahith Theegala: +7 (74, 77)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +8 (74, 78)

Aaron Rai: +9 (79, 74)

Joe Highsmith: +9 (76, 77)

Daniel Berger: +9 (81, 72)

J.T. Poston: +9 (77, 76)

Brian Harman: +10 (76, 78)

Lucas Glover: +11 (78, 77)

Byeong Hun An: +11 (74, 81)

Cam Davis: +12 (78,78)

A look into Matti Schmid’s performance in 2025

Matti Schmid started his 2025 season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he missed the cut after two rounds of 68 and 72. He then missed the cut at The American Express. This season, he played in 15 events and recorded one runner-up finish.

Here are the results of the tournaments Matti Schmid played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT (68, 72)

The American Express: CUT (64, 73, 75)

Farmers Insurance Open: T25 (71, 72, 68, 77)

WM Phoenix Open: CUT (75, 71)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: CUT (70, 72)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T18 (68, 69, 68, 67)

Puerto Rico Open: T6 (66, 69, 69, 66)

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT (78, 68)

Valspar Championship: T28 (72, 72, 68, 70)

Texas Children's Houston Open: CUT (69, 70)

Valero Texas Open: CUT (73, 77)

Corales Puntacana Championship: T9 (67, 72, 69, 69)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: CUT (73, 68)

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: T7 (70, 67, 68, 67)

Charles Schwab Challenge: 2 (66, 63, 68, 72)

