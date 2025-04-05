PGA Tour winner Min Woo Lee passes on his iconic 'let him cook' tag to sister during T Mobile Match Play

Min Woo Lee is having a break this week after winning his maiden PGA Tour event at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. The Aussie golfer has not been playing at this week's Valero Texas Open and while away from the greens, he traveled to North Las Vegas to cheer for his sister Minjee Lee on the LPGA Tour.

Woo Lee shared a story on his Instagram account on Friday, watching the Day 3 matches of the T-Mobile Match Play. He posted a video of his sister playing along with the caption in which he slightly changed his popular phrase "Let Him Cook." He wrote:

"Let her cook....nearly."

Still from Min Woo Lee's Instagram story/@minwoo27lee

However, it was a pretty tough time for Minjee Lee at the T-Mobile Match Play. She played against Patty Tavatanakit in the game on Friday but unfortunately lost by 1 up. This week’s LPGA Tour event is scheduled to wrap up with its finale on Sunday, April 6.

Min Woo Lee reflects on his victory at the Houston Open

Last week at the Houston Open, Min Woo Lee had an incredible time on the greens and registered a phenomenal maiden victory in the PGA Tour event. He played the four rounds of 66, 64, 63, and 67 to win the event.

The Aussie later took to his Instagram account to share a post about his victory. He posted a picture of himself holding the trophy along with a caption, reflecting on his victory. He wrote:

"this one hits different. houston open champion baby 🏆❤️ #1"

Meanwhile, speaking of the win at the Houston Open in the post-game press conference of March 30, Woo Lee said, via Tee Scripts:

"It was a very mental grinding day but I'm super proud to win. Yeah, it was just a very tough week. I mean, I had a lot of eyes on me obviously. I had a four-shot lead going down -- the last round and yeah, I mean, I was obviously very tired, which helped go to sleep but I woke up and I couldn't go back to sleep. It was one of those where I think just everything aligned this week. I'm so proud to be the winner of the trophy."

Min Woo Lee started his outing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the 2025 PGA Tour season with a T17 finish. He then competed at the WM Phoenix Open, where he carded the four rounds of 70, 66, 68, and 67 to settle in the T12 position.

Woo Lee had some amazing finishes in this season of the PGA Tour so far, including T48 at the Genesis Invitational and T11 at the Cognizant Classic, but then missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then T20 at The Players Championship.

