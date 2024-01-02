What is the origin of Min Woo Lee’s ‘Let him cook’ celebratory slogan?

Over the last few months, the phrase, 'Let him cook' has become synonymous with Min Woo Lee. It started when he wrote this catchphrase in one of his social media posts last year. Since then, he has used it several times.

In his recent interview with Golf Digest's Evin Priest, Lee explained the meaning and origin behind the phrase. He said, as per Priest:

"It's a gaming term. You're playing COD (Call of Duty) in a 5 vs 5-person game and 1 person is left. If someone's in the background telling him what to do, someone else says, 'No, just let him cook. Let him do his thing.'"

During the Australian PGA Championship, a fan came sporting a t-shirt with 'Let him cook' printed on it. When Lee won his biggest title in front of his home crowd, he sported the chef's hat to show his gratitude towards the fans.

Most recently, he used the phrase 'Let him cook' to confirm himself for the PGA Tour 2024 season. He earned full membership after earning the desired FedEx Cup points for a non-PGA Tour member in the 2022-23 season. Lee shared a dramatic video with his pet phrase written in the caption.

Lee is known for his exciting social media game. He is quite popular on TikTok and also shares some incredibly edited videos of his game on Instagram.

Unlike other popular golfers who have their PRs assigned to handle social media, the 25-year-old Australian does it all by himself. He has two associates and editors from PGA Tour Productions who help him conceptualize the themes of the social media posts.

Lee had some remarkable finishes last year. Apart from winning the Australian PGA Championship and the Macau Open, he finished T6 at the Players Championship and T5 at the US Open. His last start was at the Australian Open, where he was close to making an Australian double but eventually settled for a third-place finish.

He will not be competing at the PGA Tour season opener at Sentry. This is because the field is now limited to only 59 players, featuring mostly the top-ranked golfers and last year's winner on the PGA Tour.

How was the 2022–23 season for Min Woo Lee?

Here's a look at Min Woo Lee's results in the 2022–23 season:

DP World Tour

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship - T4

ISPS HANDA Australian Open - 3

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - T2

Hero Dubai Desert Classic - T13

Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo - T15

Genesis Scottish Open - T35

Horizon Irish Open - T7

BMW PGA Championship - T14

Cazoo Open de France - T64

DP World Tour Championship - T15

· PGA Tour

The Honda Classic - T26

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - CUT

The Players Championship - T6

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - T31

Masters Tournament - CUT

RBC Heritage - CUT

AT&T Byron Nelson - CUT

PGA Championship - T18

Charles Schwab Challenge - T40

U.S. Open - T5

Travelers Championship - T9

Genesis Scottish Open - T35

The Open Championship - T41

Zozo Championship - T6