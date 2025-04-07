PGA Tour winner rates Augusta National Clubhouse lunch ahead of The Masters 2025

PGA Tour player Michael S. Kim recently shared his first impression of the Augusta National Golf Club leading up to the 2025 Masters Tournament. The first major of the 2025 season will be held this week from Thursday, April 10 to 13 in Augusta, Georgia.

Ad

Kim earned an invite to this year's Masters tournament after he finished in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings after the Texas Children's Houston Open. In a recent post on X, he detailed his arrival and initial activities at Augusta to his fans.

The 31-year-old said that he arrived at the iconic course at around 1 pm on Sunday, April 6. He said that the drive down Magnolia Lane "never gets old." He added that after registering and collecting his courtesy car, he proceeded to the clubhouse for lunch. Rating the sandwiches at the clubhouse, he wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Went to get registered, got my courtesy car, and grabbed lunch at the clubhouse. They had an option for a sample of all three sandwiches which I finally tried. Pimento was 7/10 egg 7.5/10 bbq pork 8.5/10. New England clam chowder was a 9/10."

Expand Tweet

Ad

After his lunch, Kim visited the "pro shop" for early shopping before heading to the practice range. He said that the range was "so pure" and had a quiet atmosphere later in the afternoon. Kim then played the front nine holes with fellow professional Jhonattan Vegas. Talking about the course, he wrote:

"Greens were FIRM. Like Sunday firm. They weren’t that fast. I think they’re getting them ready for the rain. Hit some nice shots hit some so so shots. These greens are pretty crazy."

Ad

Michael S. Kim further shared the challenges posed by Augusta's green, saying that putting from just off the surface is "really tricky." He wrote:

"It's so slow with the grass mowed into you but the greens are fast so that contrast makes it difficult. That mow makes bumping into them also super tough."

At the end of his post, he called the Masters golf course, "super silly." He concluded his first day at Augusta with dinner and got his tickets "sorted." He added that he'd share daily updates throughout the tournament week.

Ad

PGA Tour Michael S. Kim expressed excitement after qualifying for Masters

Michael S. Kim will be making his second appearance at the Augusta National this week. His first appearance was in 2019 when he qualified after winning his first and only PGA Tour tournament at the 2018 John Deere Classic.

In his debut at the Augusta National, Kim failed to make the cut. He posted scores of 76 and 78 in the first two rounds and missed the cut by seven strokes. After qualifying for this year's Masters, he wrote on X:

Ad

"Obviously very happy that I qualified for the Masters. It’s the tournament that every kid has dreamed of playing and I'm glad to be making my 2nd appearance and playing much better than last time."

Expand Tweet

The PGA Tour player is in sensational form and has registered five top-15 finishes in 11 starts. This will be his eighth start at a major championship. He has missed the cut on six occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More