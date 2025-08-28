PGAT pro Michael Kim questions retired NFL player calling out Keegan Bradley's 'absurd' Ryder Cup decision

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim questioned retired NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky’s take on Keegan Bradley opting not to play in the Ryder Cup. Considering his amazing season on the PGA Tour in 2025, there was a conversation regarding him being a playing captain this year.

Bradley’s decision not to play generated debate on the internet, with some supporting his decision while others believed he should have opted to play in the event. Former Los Angeles Rams QB Dan Orlovsky also shared his opinion about Bradley’s 'absurd' decision in a post on X. He wrote:

"Respectfully, Keegan not picking himself is absurd. He 100000% should have picked himself off his play."

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim asked him a question in the comments section.

"Would you be able to be head coach and play QB at the same time? A genuine question"

Intriguingly, Orlovsky replied to him.

"If I was Keegan yes"

Conversation between Kim and Orlovsky on X

Keegan Bradley has selected Justin Thomas, who has represented the team three times, along with Collin Morikawa and Ben Griffin, who will be making his debut in the biennial tournament. Cameron Young is also looking forward to his first time playing on the team. The other two picks were Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

“This is the right choice”: Keegan Bradley on his Ryder Cup decision

Keegan Bradley at PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Keegan Bradley opened up about his decision for the Ryder Cup in a press conference on Wednesday. He talked about his team and also shared the reason for not picking himself to play on the team. He said (via The SportsTak):

"Ultimately, I was chosen to do a job. I was chosen to be the captain of this team and my ultimate goal to start this whole thing was to be the best captain that I could be. And this is how I felt like I could do this. If we got to this point and I felt like the team was better with me with me on it, I was going to do that."

"I was going to do whatever I thought was best for this team. And I know 100% certain that this is the right choice and these six guys again played so incredibly coming down the stretch here and made my decision a lot easier," he added.

Meanwhile, this season on the PGA Tour, Keegan Bradley started the year with a T15 finish at The Sentry, the season-opening tournament. He was tied for sixth at the Sony Open in Hawaii, T15 at the Farmers Insurance Open, and T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He won the Travelers Championship and was impressive in the season-ending Tour Championship, where he recorded a T7 finish.

