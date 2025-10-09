PGAT's Adam Hadwin reacts to $2.15B-worth MLB side's ALCS achievement

Adam Hadwin celebrated the Toronto Blue Jays’ win on social media. On Wednesday, the Blue Jays competed against the New York Yankees and registered a 5-2 win, and with that, they have advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time in nine years.

Hadwin was rooting for the MLB team, and following their victory, he reacted to it on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He reflected joy on his team, which has a team value of $2.15B (via Forbes), qualifying for the ALCS.

"ALCS BOUND!!!! Let’s go @BlueJays!!!" he wrote.

"ALCS BOUND!!!! Let's go @BlueJays!!!" he wrote.

Adam Hadwin is having a break this week. He could not make it to the FedEx Cup playoffs this season, and after a break for almost a month, he returned to play at the Procore Championship ahead of the Ryder Cup last month.

However, Hadwin had a tough time and missed the cut. He played two rounds of 69 and 75. Next, he played after the Ryder Cup at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where Steven Fisk won his maiden PGA Tour event. But Hadwin struggled to make the cut.

Adam Hadwin cheers for the Blue Jays ahead of their game against the Yankees

Adam Hadwin had been cheering for the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of their game on Wednesday. On October 5, ahead of the game against the Yankees, the Canadian golfer shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He wrote:

"October baseball is back in Toronto!!! Let’s see a run back to the World Series! @BlueJays"

"October baseball is back in Toronto!!! Let's see a run back to the World Series! @BlueJays"

Prior to that, when the Blue Jays won the American League East Championship, Hadwin cheered for them, writing:

AL East champs!!! Let’s go @BlueJays!!!

"AL East champs!!! Let's go @BlueJays!!!"

After their win on Wednesday, Blue Jays outfielder George Springer opened up about their victory.

“It’s who we are. This is how we play,” he said (via City News Everywhere): “It might make a lot of people’s hearts a little bit sore, but this is the Blue Jays. I love these guys. I love this team, man. This is awesome.”

While his favorite MLB team had an excellent performance this year, Adam Hadwin struggled with his game throughout the year. He missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship, the Procore Championship, and the Sanderson Farms Championship in his last three outings.

Hadwin started the new season with a solo 29th finish at the Sentry. He played the opening round of 67 and then carded the next three rounds of 69, 68, and 70.

However, he then struggled at the Sony Open and tied for 59th, and then missed the cut at the American Express. He played in 25 tournaments this season on the PGA Tour and missed the cut in 11 of them. His best was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he settled in T9th place.

