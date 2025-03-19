"Phil [Mickelson] accomplished his goal”: Brandel Chamblee’s “LIV is dying” remark sends fans in furious debate

Brandel Chamblee has yet again found himself at the center of the LIV Golf controversy. Known for his harsh criticism, Chamblee recently declared that the Saudi-backed league is gradually dying. This claim sparked a volley of reactions from fans in the comments section.

On Tuesday (March 18), Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter reported that the final round of the 2025 Players Championship registered 3.6 million viewers on NBC. It even surpassed last year's 3.5 million. The broadcast drew 6.2 million viewers at 7 pm ET. Reacting to the data, Chamblee took to X on March 19 to praise the PGA tour, while taking a jibe at LIV golf. The caption read:

"The PGA Tour is killing it and LIV is dying a slow costly death. LIV players have seller’s remorse. They want the meritocratic cachet that competing at the highest level confers but they have shown in their choice to play for LIV that they’d rather have the money first and sue for the cachet. Trying to blur the distinction between gift and reward.

"The audience sees right through them, and chooses to watch those that prefer to play for history and legacy,''

Not surprisingly, Brandel Chamblee's comments received intense reactions from golf fans. Some acknowledged the PGA Tour's increasing popularity as proof of LIV's struggles, while others felt Chamblee was overstating.

"Say whatever you want, but Phil accomplished his goal," they said.

"Everyone should thank Phil' remarked another user.

Here are some more reactions:

"Putting a LIV event against the Players was not a great idea."

Brandel, if I were you I would zip it. You arn't helpful and at some point, it may cost you your job.''

"You’re 💯correct, Brandel. But should there be an avenue for forgiveness penance to get them back to the PGA tour? They were wrong but I fully believe in second chances. I would love to bring the greatest golfers together to compete🙏

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy's recent win at the Players Championship further intensified Chamblee's claims. On top of that, the contrasting narratives around LIV Golf and the PGA Tour often become the center of discussion in the golf world.

Brandel Chamblee applauds Rory McIlroy's victory at the Players Championship

Rory McIlroy's recent triumph at the Players Championship has garnered high praise from Brandel Chamblee who talked about the Northern Irishman's performance at TPC Sawgrass. Chamblee penned an X post on March 17, writing:

"It was a cold but memorable way to cap off the first “Live From” of the year at The Players. Rory Mcilroy stuck around for a bit after our interview to talk about working the ball and how a softer ball is helping in that regard and integral to his win today.

"He’s won 40+ events globally and almost 30 since his last major, but his win at this Players showed a different player who could win from the trees, pine straw and bunkers and without everything going his way."

McIlroy secured one more Players Championship title after defeating JJ Spaun in a Monday Playoff. Both players finished tied at 12-under par, leading to a three-hole playoff. McIlroy took charge on the par-5 16th and sealed the deal when Spaun's tee shot on the par-3 17th found the water, turning into a triple bogey.

