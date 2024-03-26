Phil Mickelson announces brother Tim's retirement as caddie in emotional message

Phil Mickelson's brother Tim is retiring from being his caddie. The golfer known as Lefty has had his brother on the bag for some time now, and the two have shared plenty of epic career moments. Mickelson has an iconic career with multiple Major wins and more than a few special victories otherwise, and his brother has been a part of so many of them.

Mickelson shared a touching tribute to the end of he and his brother's ride together on his X (formerly Twitter) page:

"I’ve had some great accomplishments in my career and getting to share them with my brother Tim has been beyond special. I’m very lucky to have had him on the bag for me the past eight years and as my brother for life."

Mickelson said that so much of his life has changed since they started working together. His brother was single then, but he and his wife Maranda now have two children together. The legendary golfer hopes their family continues to grow.

He finished by saying:

"While Tim is retiring from caddying, I’ll always cherish the many great moments we’ve shared on the course and I look forward to many more special moments off the course too."

Mickelson will likely tee off at LIV Golf Miami next weekend, and if not, he will probably resurface at the Masters at Augusta National the week after. He will have a new caddie then, since his brother is calling it a career.

Can Phil Mickelson win the Masters?

Phil Mickelson hasn't won a Major since the 2021 PGA Championship, which marked his first Major win since 2013. It was a surprising win, but it shows that Mickelson is still capable of putting on a solid showing.

Can Phil Mickelson win a major this year?

Whether or not he can replicate that and win one this year remains to be seen. First up on that docket is the 2024 Masters. He's currently +16000 to win it, while players such as Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have extremely high odds.

Mickelson said he believes he could win another one before the end of his time with all of them:

"I’m just putting last year out of my mind and disengaging. A lot of stuff happened, and I’m refocused on today and starting the year. I’m in every Major for the next three years and I think I have a chance to win one or two more and create these accomplishments that haven’t been done at this stage. I feel like I can duplicate Kiawah."

Whether or not that can be this year remains to be seen. The competition is steep in every Major tournament, and Mickelson isn't exactly in great form as of now. In Hong Kong, he finished eight over and second to last.

Jeddah was a very good performance, as he was 9 with a -10 showing. But he wasn't top 30 in either Las Vegas or Mayakoba, so it's been more bad than good this year. He will have to turn it on and perhaps turn back the clock to win another Major.