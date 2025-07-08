Phil Mickelson calls analyst’s February SOC prediction 'dead-on accurate' as saga begins to play out

Phil Mickelson recently responded to a social media post regarding the Sable Offshore Corporation (SOC) lawsuit against the California Coastal Commission (CCC). The lawsuit was filed earlier this year and has since been widely discussed.

Phil Mickelson, who is known for his active presence on social media, has reacted to the matter quite a few times on X in the last few months. On Monday, he reshared an analysis on the matter done by an X user named Bill. In his post, Bill wrote:

"The debate should be over/under personal bankruptcies and CCC firings by the time $SOC and Trump are done with them (see LA times article)... and how to value an oilfield with Saudi Arabian economics that's about to get optimized by best-in-class managers (How fast will we hit 60kbpd production?) In incredible irony, CCC personal assets and taxpayers may have to cover >$100mm in damages and could potentially pre-fund year 1 capex plans. Waiting on WSJ story on this."

Resharing it, Phil Mickelson wrote:

"Read this post from February. It is dead on accurate and you can start to watch tomorrow at 10:00am how everything in this post begins to play out exactly as predicted. $SOC"

However, he then corrected the time, writing:

"My bad. It starts Wednesday at 10"

Phil Mickelson is enjoying a break these days. The American golfer last competed at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event and has put up a few impressive performances in the Saudi league so far this season.

When will Phil Mickelson play next?

Phil Mickelson is next scheduled to compete at the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucía event. The tournament is slated to take place a week before the final Major of the year, The Open Championship.

LIV Golf Andalucía will start with its first round on July 11, and the three-day event will wrap up with its finale on July 13.

This season on the Saudi league, Phil Mickelson missed the season-opening Riyadh event but then competed in Adelaide. He started the campaign with an opening round of even par, followed by +2 and -4 in the next two rounds, and settled in T23 position.

He next played at the Hong Kong event and, after an impressive game—carding three rounds of -3, -5, and -6, he settled in solo third place, his best finish of the season.

Mickelson then recorded a T19 finish at the Singapore event, followed by a solo sixth at the Miami event, and then a T22 in the Mexico City event. In Korea, he secured the 50th position on the leaderboard, followed by a T4 in Virginia.

In his last LIV Golf outing in Dallas, the six-time Major winner started with an opening round of +5, followed by the next two rounds of +2 and +4, and settled in solo 49th place.

