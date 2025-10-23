Phil Mickelson calls out California governor opposing Donald Trump administration's tarrifs

Phil Mickelson called out a California governor for opposing Donald Trump's tariffs on social media. On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom shared his speech about the US President’s tariff on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

He called Trump and said that because of that tariff, the “Americans are currently experiencing one of the largest tax increases in American history.” The video was reshared by the six-time major winner on his X account, and in the caption, he gave a “brief explanation” on how the “tariff works.” He wrote:

"It’s a tax on imports! Most tariffs in general benefit American businesses because the US pays higher wages and have higher costs to produce goods in general. Other countries with lower labor and overall costs who sell their products in the US would undermine domestic business so a tariff is added for competitive pricing, but the consumer will pay more to protect these local businesses. The most drastic case is China auto maker BYD. Their cars are far superior to what is in the US and sell for so cheap that there isn’t even a tariff that could level the playing field. So they aren’t even allowed to be sold here because it would ruin our entire domestic auto industry."

In his post, the LIV golfer further opened up about who pays the tariffs. He wrote:

"The importer. Since we have a trade deficit and import more than we export more tariff revenue comes to the US. Also, US companies that outsource manufacturing to other countries pay tariffs to bring the products back into the US. This promotes domestic manufacturing and more jobs in the US. More jobs means each worker is in higher demand and the employer must pay more to win over the worker. Higher wages!!"

Phil Mickelson is having a good time away from the greens these days, and he is pretty active on social media. He enjoys a decent 954.8K followers on his X account, where he is widely known for sharing posts related to political matters, sports, and other environmental issues.

Earlier this week, he reacted to a post of California Governor Gavin Newsom in which he opened up about his US president.

Phil Mickelson wraps the 2025 LIV Golf season in 24th position in the standings

Phil Mickelson had a good time playing on the LIV Golf in 2025 after his struggles in the previous season. He only had a single finish in the top 10 last season, but this season was pretty impressive for him, and he settled in T23 in Adelaide.

He was settled in solo third at the Hong Kong event, followed by T19 at the Singapore event. Phil Mickelson was settled in solo sixth place in Miami and then tied for fourth in Virginia. However, he struggled towards the conclusion of the season but overall settled in 24th position in the standings.

