Phil Mickelson chooses Eminem’s 2x Grammy-winning song as his walk-out track

Phil Mickelson is considered one of golf's all-time greats. After competing for years on the PGA Tour, he decided to make a switch to cash-rich LIV Golf League in 2022.

The breakaway series has a unique format and gives its golfer a lot of options such as a walk-out song. As far as Mickelson is concerned, the LIV Golf shared a post on X, in which the 53-year-old's walk-out songs on the league are mentioned.

In the ongoing Chicago Invitational, Phil Mickelson opted to use Eminem's 2x Grammy-winning song Lose Yourself.

Mickelson was last seen at the LIV Golf Chicago. He did not have a pretty great tournament at Rich Harvest Farms in Illinois and finished solo 45 on the leaderboard.

"The money wasn’t ever the issue" - Phil Mickelson shares his fight for constant change in life

A few days ago, the 53-year-old American golfer shared a long-text tweet on X. The emotional write-up was about his constant fight against the addictions he had.

Phil Mickelson shared that this football season, he will not be placing any bets. He added that gambling does attract but he will be trying to stay away, with his financial condition not being the reason.

"The money wasn’t ever the issue since our financial security has never been threatened, but I was so distracted I wasn’t able to be present with the ones I love and caused a lot of harm. This lack of presence has been so hurtful. 'You’re here but you’re not with us,' is something I’ve been told often throughout my addiction," he wrote.

Phil Mickelson also wrote about crossing the "line of moderation". He felt that as addiction blindsides, people have to deal with difficult moments in life while others look just to make a profit from the situation.

"If you ever cross the line of moderation and enter into addiction, hopefully you won't confuse your enablers as friends like I did. Hopefully you won't have to deal with these difficult moments publicly so others can profit off you like I have," Mickelson added.

Mickelson further explained how he has been able to fight his addictions and sit with the people whom he loves. He added that the recovery has helped him change and enjoy life with his loved ones.

"I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most but I’m doing it slowly and as best I can," he stated.

Finally, at the end of his long-text tweet, Phil Mickelson urged his fans to live their lives in moderation. He advised them to live their lives with their family and friends as that would be remembered more than their betting and gambling.