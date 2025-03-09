Phil Mickelson chooses between winning individually or as a team ahead of the final round of LIV Hong Kong 

Phil Mickelson has a chance of winning in Hong Kong. After Round 2 of the LIV Golf Hong Kong ended on Saturday, Mickelson was tied for fourth place with a score of 8-under par. This puts the 54-year-old in a great position to emerge the winner on Sunday.

However, when asked if he would like to win the tournament individually or as a team, Mickelson mentioned he would want to win as a team. In a press conference after Round 2, Mickelson said:

"I would love nothing more -- one of my goals is to win a LIV event. Okay, but the experience of sharing it with teammates, we've not won as a team. I've not ever won as a team in professional golf outside of the Ryder Cup, and even that was very few times, and it would mean a lot for -- I think that would probably mean a little more, which is very unusual to say in a game that's such an individual sport.

"That would be special for us, especially the way we've worked hard together to come back from a rough year to put it together and compete, and to have early success here in week 3 on LIV, again, there's another final round, but we have the guys that can do it."

While Phil Mickelson hopes to win as a team, the golfer has not won a singles event since 2021. The last time he won a singles event was the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on the PGA Tour Champions. It will be interesting to see if he can end his singles championship drought at LIV Golf Hong Kong.

What time will Phil Mickelson tee off in Round 3 of LIV Golf Hong Kong?

In Round 3 of LIV Golf Hong Kong, Phil Mickelson will tee off at 12:35 PM local time. The 6-time Major championship winner is paired with Sebastian Munoz and Mito Pereira. Here is a detailed look at the pairings for Round of LIV Golf Hong Kong:

Hole 1

Sebastian Munoz (-8)

Phil Mickelson (-8)

Mito Pereira (-8)

Leaders Start (Hole 1: 12:46 pm local time)

Sergio Garcia (-11)

Paul Casey (-11)

Peter Uihlein (-11)

Hole 2

Graeme McDowell (-7)

Jon Rahm (-7)

Bryson DeChambeau (-7)

Hole 3

Dean Burmester (-7)

Tom McKibbin (-7)

Lucas Herbert (-7)

Hole 4

Martin Kaymer (-7)

Cameron Tringale (-7)

Andy Ogletree (-7)

Hole 5

Carlos Ortiz (-4)

Thomas Pieters (-4)

Harold Varner III (-4)

Hole 6

Kevin Na (-4)

Louis Oosthuizen (-4)

Abraham Ancer (-4)

Hole 7

Henrik Stenson (-4)

Charles Howell III (-4)

Branden Grace (-4)

Hole 8

Brooks Koepka (-3)

Danny Lee (-3)

Charl Schwartzel (-4)

Hole 9

Ben Campbell (-3)

Cameron Smith (-3)

Caleb Surratt (-3)

Hole 10

Brendan Steele (-2)

Matt Jones (-2)

Sam Horsfield (-3)

Hole 11

Luis Masaveu (-2)

Jason Kokrak (-2)

Lee Westwood (-2)

Hole 12

Ian Poulter (-1)

Richard Bland (-1)

Anirban Lahiri (-2)

Hole 13

Charles Howell III (E)

Adrian Meronk (-1)

Frederik Kjettrup (-1)

Hole 14

Yubin Jang (+1)

Ollie Schniederjans (E)

Talor Gooch (E)

Hole 15

Dustin Johnson (+7)

Anthony Kim (+3)

Matthew Wolff (+1)

Hole 16

Joaquín Niemann (-5)

Bubba Watson (-5)

David Puig (-5)

Hole 17

Chieh-Po Lee (-6)

Patrick Reed (-6)

Tyrrell Hatton (-6)

