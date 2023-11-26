"Phil Mickelson- Deleted- says it all!" - Fans react to Mickelson's deleted tweet calling Alan Shipnuck a 'lying piece of sh*t'

Phil Mickelson blasted Alan Shipnuck on Twitter, alleging that his claims were baseless. However, he later decided to delete the tweet.

It all started when Shipnuck claimed that Mickelson was telling people that Jon Rahm's alleged switch to LIV Golf was almost a done deal. The golfer, however, refuted the claim on X (formerly called Twitter) and referred to his unofficial biographer as the 'worst liar' and a 'pathetic human.'

Shipnuck, in response, called the six-time major champion a sociopath and stated that his wild overreaction was a projection that something was wrong. In a now-deleted tweet, whose screenshot was shared by NUCLR Golf on X, Mickelson lashed out at Shipnuck and called him a lying POS (piece of sh*t).

"I can't be any more clear. You are LYING," he wrote. "I have not spoken Jon's name or about him. Every person I've been with the last couple of weeks will swear by that. Name your source, you lying POS."

While some fans supported the veteran golfer, few were of the opinion that something might be fishy given that he deleted the tweet later.

See here for some of the reactions:

"Mickelson- Deleted- says it all!🤓"

"It’s fascinating really. Either Alan is incinerating his career and credibility (which I doubt), or Phil is just not at all tethered to reality."

"I'm still waiting for ONE person to back up Shipnuck's claims...... ONE!!!"

"Phil is right….like usual"

"Whether he's right or wrong, it sucks to see the most beloved golfer since Arnold Palmer turn into the biggest villain in golf history. Phil's legacy is completely destroyed now."

"This is easy. Why would Alan make this up? Serves no purpose. If a friend of Phil dimed him out and now Phil is embarrassed, that makes a real reason for phils anger. He got caught. JR would be pissed if Phil using JRs name. Common sense. Phil seems to be the liar here"

"Phil has single-handedly ruined most of his reputation, which was impressive considering how loved he was"

"Always look for the qualifier in statements. Interesting that Phil said, “every person in the last couple of weeks…”. Will see what transpires."

"remember when phil apologized for his comments to alan about the saudis being scary dudes, then claiming months later that actually he didn't say that at all?"

"Understand that Phil is the lowest of low in a tight race with Greg Norman Understanding that when you read crap from him is helpful"

"Aren't real...but also Off the Record. Pick a lane!"

How did Phil Mickelson's Hyflyers GC perform in the LIV Golf 2023 season?

Phil Mickelson-led HyFlyers GC was one of the worst-performing teams in the LIV Golf League 2023. It failed to secure any victories this year and managed just three top-five finishes in 12 starts. The team finished ninth after earning just 40 points this season.

In terms of individual performance, Cameron Triangle, who finished 16th, emerged as HyFlyers' top performer. Brendan Steele concluded the season in 19th place, while James Piot faced relegation to the Drop Zone after finishing 47th. The 53-year-old veteran finished 39th after yet another season without any wins on the Saudi-backed circuit.