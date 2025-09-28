Phil Mickelson drops a 2-word reaction to Team USA plotting a comeback on Sunday at the Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson shared his excitement about the U.S Ryder Cup team's comeback on his social media platform. Team USA, which was trailing behind at the end of day two of the tournament, is dominating the Sunday Singles and racing towards the title.

The LIV golfer has been sharing his thoughts regularly as the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup is in progress. The U.S. team got off to a rough start during the foursomes and four-ball formats before regaining its form on the final day. Players such as Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, J.J. Spaun and Xander Schauffele among others have changed the direction of the Bethpage event by closing the margin with the European team.

Phil Mickelson, who has made 12 Ryder Cup appearances, is closely following the 2025 edition and cheering on the host team as they look to reclaim the title. In his recent post on X, Mickelson wrote:

"🫣it's HAPPENING🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸"

Mickelson shared his admiration for Cameron Young as he defeated Justin Rose to take the U.S. team closer to the victory. The LIV golfer referred Young to an 'MVP'- most valuable player of the American team in his post recently. Mickelson also appreciated the efforts of the European team along with the host team as the teams displayed tough competition throughout the week.

Phil Mickelson shuts down rumors of his involvement in the 2027 Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson recently dismissed possibilities of his involvement in the future editions of the Ryder Cup. The 55-year-old American golfer has played 12 consecutive editions of the biennial event from 1995 to 2018 and has been on the winning side on three occasions-1999, 2008 and 2016.

Recently, Majesticks GC captain, Lee Westwood prompted fellow LIV golfer, Phil Mickelson to be a part of the 2027 Ryder Cup which is set to take place in Adare Manor, Ireland. Mickelson shut down the rumor before it took off denying any involvement in the biennial event altogether. He replied to Westwood's post on X:

"No rumors. My Ryder Cup involvement is over. I’m happy being a spectator and rooting for Team USA👍"

Phil Mickelson currently holds the record of scoring the maximum points of 21.5 for Team USA in the Ryder Cup history. He also is the only player to have played 47 matches of the tournament with a 18-22-7 record after 12 editions. Mickelson last played at the 2018 edition at the Albatros Course in France as the captain, Jim Furyk's pick.

While Mickelson was the top scorer in the 1999 Ryder Cup, he was one of the two U.S. team players to lose the most number of matches. In the 2016 edition, he was the third highest scorer of the tournament after Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth.

