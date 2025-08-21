Phil Mickelson drops 3-word reaction to California reportedly leading the nation in homelessness and unemployment

Phil Mickelson reacted on social media after a report claimed that California now leads the United States in both homelessness and unemployment. According to recent figures, California has nearly 187,000 unhoused individuals, making up close to 28 percent of the total homeless population in the country. The state is also dealing with rising unemployment and ongoing struggles in housing, which have fueled debates around its leadership.Sharing a post on X that highlighted the issue, Mickelson wrote:“Leading the way!” along with a facepalm emoji.On the prediction platform IBKR Forecast, California Governor Gavin Newsom is currently trading at a 28 percent chance of securing the Democratic presidential nomination. Analysts suggest the state’s economic and social challenges could weigh on its national prospects.Michael Bernick, an attorney with Duane Morris and former director of California’s labor department, said factors such as hiring costs, tariffs, immigration and AI are influencing the state’s job market.“The numbers aren’t showing an increase so much in layoffs, but we are seeing that employers are putting in abeyance or freezing hiring decisions,” Bernick noted (via NBC Bay Area).While California added jobs in areas like private education and health services, it recorded a net loss of 6,100 positions in June.Phil Mickelson recently also reacted to an alleged scam by the school board in CaliforniaPhil Mickelson also addressed another issue in California earlier this month. The golfer reposted a video on X alleging a financial scam by the Highlands Charter School board in Sacramento.A video shared by X user Wall Street Apes alleged that a state audit of Highlands Charter School revealed more than $180 million in taxpayer fraud. The claims included inflated attendance reporting, misuse of funds for luxury travel, and the resignation of the entire school board after the audit became public in June 2025.The original caption of the post read:&quot;Sacramento California School Board “just pulled one of the dirtiest scams that I can remember in recent history. The entire board just resigned after they audited them and they found $180 million of taxpayer fraud”...&quot;The video, originally posted by Dallas James Wicker and amplified by Wall Street Apes, was later reposted by Phil Mickelson. In his caption, he expressed disbelief at the allegations, writing:“Unreal 🤦‍♂”.Phil Mickelson’s response came shortly after several outlets highlighted the incident, adding to growing discussions around accountability in California’s education system. His comment also followed a separate post in which he questioned Governor Gavin Newsom’s leadership, signaling his continued criticism of the state’s direction.On the golf front, Phil Mickelson is 24th in the LIV Golf individual standings. He played 12 of the 13 events this season, missing only the first one in Riyadh. Though he did not win, his best result came in Hong Kong, where he finished solo third at 14-under. He also secured a T4 in Virginia at 13-under and was sixth in Miami at one-under. Most recently, he closed the season with a T40 finish in Indianapolis.