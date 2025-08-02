Phil Mickelson drops a 1-word reaction to an alleged scam by the school board in Sacramento, California

Phil Mickelson has recently commented on a major issue regarding a scheme in one of the biggest cities in California. The veteran American golfer shared his reaction on social media after a reported financial scam by a school board in Sacramento surfaced.Mickelson's presence on social media often involves his opinions on issues that extend beyond golf. Recently, a social media user named Dallas James Wicker brought some issues to light, which included improper funding and inaccurate reporting by a school board in Sacramento.Phil Mickelson reposted a video from X user Wall Street Apes, where James could be seen reporting on the whole incident in detail. The caption of the original post read:&quot;Sacramento California School Board “just pulled one of the dirtiest scams that I can remember in recent history” “The entire board just resigned after they audited them and they found $180 million of taxpayer fraud”...&quot;In the caption of his repost on X, the HyFlyers GC captain expressed his honest take, writing:&quot;Unreal 🤦‍♂️&quot;Take a look at the post on X by Phil Mickelson:Allegedly, back in June 2025, a State Audit of Highlands Charter School of Sacramento revealed a scam of more than $180 million. As per Wall Street Apes' above post, the reports indicate alleged inflated and padded attendance reporting, unfair luxury travels, and resignation by the whole board.Phil Mickelson's reaction on X comes after some major news outlets have brought this alleged scam into the light. His post also came five days after Lefty asked for a change in California and ended up questioning Governor Gavin Newsom's leadership.It is worth noting that this is not the first time Mickelson has raised his voice against an issue related to the education sector.When Phil Mickelson took a jab at leadership, as schools face massive layoffs of teachersIn July, the education system in Chicago underwent a massive shakeup. Multiple news reports indicated that Chicago Public Schools (CPS) were facing a huge crisis following a reported $734 million deficit in their budget.As a result, Chicago Public Schools had to reportedly lay off 1458 employees, among whom there were 432 teachers and 677 special education classroom assistant staff. This might not be new, considering CPS' trend of going through annual layoffs in the past.However, additional costs and protests regarding leadership intensified the ongoing issue. Phil Mickelson reposted a clip from Right Angle News Network and questioned the policies upheld by Chicago Public Schools. The six-time major championship winner wrote on his X timeline:&quot;Sadly their “policy” failed. Maybe they should change their policy 🤔&quot;Screenshot from Mickelson's post on X regarding Chicago Public Schools layoffs/X: @PhilMickelsonMickelson has clarified his political stance firmly multiple times in the past. The golfer has been a vocal critic of political leadership all across the cities and states of the United States of America. Back in June, the golfer gained considerable traction after questioning the leadership of San Francisco.