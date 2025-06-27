Phil Mickelson's retirement seems unlikely as the golfer takes a U-turn on Oakmont being his last US Open appearance

Earlier this month, Phil Mickelson had mentioned that there was a "high likelihood" that this could be his final appearance at the Major Championship while answering a question. That had led many fans to believe that he was retiring from golf, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Mickelson's five-year exemption at the US Open will end this year. As a LIV golfer, he has limited opportunities to qualify for Major Championships. However, taking a big U-turn on his previous statement, Lefty might just make a break for Shinnecock Hills Golf Club next year.

In a recent statement, the veteran golfer said that he was playing "well enough" at the moment and he could still play at the rest of the three Majors for many years. He believed the latter would provide him with a chance to qualify for the US Open.

"I don't want to say it's my last. I actually think I'm playing well enough that if I can play at the level I've played at out here in majors again, I'll finish high enough to get into a U.S. Open via that qualifying avenue…"

“So I don't want to say that it is my last because I think I'm going to contend in the -- I'm in the other three majors for a lot of years, and it could very well get me into the U.S. Open again,"

Phil Mickelson couldn't make the cut at Oakmont this year as JJ Spaun took home his first Major Championship victory in a weather-stricken week.

How did Phil Mickelson play at the 2025 US Open?

Phil Mickelson at the 2025 U.S. OPEN (Source: Getty)

Phil Mickelson had received a five-year exemption to the US Open after winning the 2021 edition of the Major Championship.

He started his campaign at Oakmont earlier this month on a dismal note. Lefty began his opening round with a bogey on the par-4 10th hole. After a few pars, he made his first breakthrough on the par-4 14th hole.

However, it was short-lived, as he carded a double bogey on the very next, par-4 15th hole. Mickelson managed to make a quick recovery by hitting two consecutive birdies on the 16th and 17th holes.

The LIV golfer's troubles had just begun. He shot two back-to-back bogeys on the 1st and 2nd holes. They were followed by a double bogey on the par-4 3rd hole. After the ordeal, his performance on the back nine went by peacefully with only pars.

In total, Phil Mickelson shot three birdies, three bogeys, and two double bogeys to score 4-over 74 in his opening round at the 2025 US Open.

His form didn't improve much in Round 2. While he started his day with a birdie on the par-5 4th hole, it was followed by two back-to-back bogeys on the 7th and 8th holes.

Mickelson made a recovery with a birdie on the par-4 11th hole. However, he later carded two double bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes. In total, the golfer hit two birdies, two bogeys, and two double bogeys to finish 4-over 74 in Round 2.

His total score was 8-over. He missed the 7-over cut line by one stroke.

