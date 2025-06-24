Is Wyndham Clark banned from Oakmont CC due to his outburst at the 2025 US Open?

Oakmont Country Club frustrated a lot of golfers, and Wyndham Clark was definitely on the list. However, The PGA Tour pro ended up chanelling his outburst quite differently after he ended up missing the cut at the 2025 US Open.

Numerous players, including past champions and the World's No. 1, faltered in front of the tough setup at Oakmont. The lightning-fast greens, narrowed fairways, thick penal roughs, and formidable bunkers got the best of Wyndham Clark. Besides getting caught in an ot mic incident, he became part of a larger controversy.

After he missed the cut, multiple reports emerged with images that showed damaged lockers at Oakmont. As per a handful of sources, the damage was inflicted by Clark after he couldn't make it to the US Open weekend.

Wyndham Clark is yet to be banned officially by Oakmont or the PGA Tour. The situation got intense after Clark stayed tight-lipped for days. Fans and popular media outlets (like the Sun) even called for his ban or suspension.

The unprecedented incident happened after Clark did not clear the cut line on Friday. He shot seven bogeys and three birdies throughout Round 2, finished the major with a total 8 over par score. Clark missed the cut by just one stroke.

Wyndham Clark has been struggling with his performance following his US Open win two years ago. Last year, he ended up missing the cut in three out of four golf majors. In 2025, he entered the US Open with just one top 10 in the PGA Tour.

The unfortunate incident at the country club outside Pennsylvania comes weeks after Clark broke his driver at Quail Hollow. It happened after Clark, out of frustration, threw it on a T-Mobile sign nearby.

What did Wyndham Clark say about his Oakmont outburst?

Days after the locker room incident, the 2023 US Open Champion subtly confirmed his deed at TPC River Highlands. Even though he did not address the issue directly, Clark sent an apology after the opening round at the 2025 Travelers Championship.

In the first round of the signature PGA Tour event, Wyndham Clark addressed the issue while talking with the reporters. He said (quoted by Golf Digest):

"I've had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened."

"I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up."

Even though Clark apologised due to his fault, he was criticised by veteran golf analyst Brandel Chamblee, who called for his suspension. According to Chamblee, Clark's actions at Oakmont were absolutely "reprehensible".

The PGA Tour pro's moving-on motive did not end well with Golf Channel podcast members. Rex questioned Wyndham Clark's tone of statement, while Lavner pointed out his concerning pattern of outbursts.

