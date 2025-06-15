WATCH: Wyndham Clark caught on hot mic drama at US Open 2025

The third round of the 2025 US Open has concluded at Oakmont Country Club. Wyndham Clark, the 2023 US Open champion, is not in the field as he was unable to meet the cut line. In a newly surfaced video, he was caught having a frustrating moment during his second round.

Clark claimed his first and only major championship victory in the 2023 US Open, which was held at Los Angeles Country Club. He won the tournament with a score of 10-under 270, one stroke ahead of Rory McIlroy and three strokes ahead of Scottie Scheffler. Last year, he competed in the tournament and finished at T56.

During the second round of the 2025 US Open, Wyndham Clark shot seven bogeys and three birdies across 18 holes. He needed to make par on the par-4 ninth hole to make the cut into the third round.

However, his tee shot didn’t go as planned, and he swung his club in the air and yelled into the mic:

“F*ck you!”

Watch the video of Wyndham Clark’s outburst here:

Wyndham Clark ended up bogeying his final hole and scoring a total of 8-over 148 after two rounds. He missed the tournament’s cut line by one stroke.

During his first round at Oakmont, the three-time PGA Tour winner fired two birdies on the front nine and a double bogey on the ninth. He went birdie-free on the back nine and shot two bogeys, closing with another double bogey on the 18th.

How has Wyndham Clark performed on the PGA Tour this year?

Wyndham Clark has had a decent run so far this season. He has teed off in 16 PGA Tour events this year, and his best result was in the Texas Children’s Houston Open, where he tied for fifth place with Rory McIlroy, Taylor Pendrith, and Alejandro Tosti.

With three top-20 finishes, Clark finished in 15th position at the Sentry and 16th at the WM Phoenix Open. He has missed the cut in three tournaments so far– the American Express, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and the US Open.

His second-poorest performance of the year was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he placed T73. He tied for 63rd position in the Truist Championship and 59th position in the recently concluded RBC Canadian Open.

The 31-year-old golfer tied for 31st position in the Genesis Invitational and 22nd in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He withdrew from the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, placed 27th in the RBC Heritage, and 56th in the Memorial Tournament.

Wyndham Clark also made the cut in the first two major championships of the year. He finished the Masters Tournament tied for 46th position and the PGA Championship tied for 50th.

