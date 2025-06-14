"Childish Rory McIlroy will never win again" - Fans react to an incredible angle of the 36-YO throwing his club at the US Open

Amid facing criticism for denying media interactions, Rory McIlroy has again found himself under fire for his behavior at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont. The 36-year-old golfer was caught throwing away his golf club during the second round of the major on Friday, June 13. This has caused a major stir among the fans on social media.

At this point, Oakmont Country Club has put a lot of professional golfers in epic frustration due to challenging conditions. The course conditions even caused the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to strike his golf club hard on the ground.

During Round 2, Rory McIlroy recently fell prey to the tough setup. The PGA Tour veteran was attempting a shot on hole 12 when the tee shot went wrong. His shot landed into the left rough and that triggered the 2025 Masters Champion throwing his TaylorMade club out of anger, which went flying over the 12th fairway.

A video of Rory McIlroy's club-throwing incident immediately went viral, and now a different angle of this incident surfaced on social media. Take a look at the video shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (previously Twitter):

Fans were already critical of the five-time major champion's recent behavior patterns at the course. A section of the fans even pointed fingers at Rory McIlroy's chances of winning any tournament again. Take a look at some of the comments on X:

"Childish Rory will never win again," someone commented.

"He should be suspended next year for his behavior," an X-user demanded.

"Most guys would release it too late and the club would only fly a few feet but he’s such a talented pro his timing is impeccable and he releases it at the peak of the energy transfer and the club arcs beautifully through the air. Well done, sir," a fan shared a hilarious take.

"I hope he shoots 10 over today and again tomorrow. He is such a baby, it would be fun to watch," another one said.

"After seeing this view I’ll give it an 8.3 / 10 club throw , impressive speed 🤣," fan wrote.

After Friday's performance, McIlroy is likely to make the cut for the weekend, but the golfer's repeated outbursts have stirred controversy.

Rory McIlroy ends up smashing the tee marker at US Open 2025

The World No.2 golfer might have found himself under social media trials following the way he flunked his iron due to frustration. However, McIlroy got himself into trouble following another moment of outburst on Friday.

While playing on the drivable par 4 hole 17, Rory McIlroy experienced another setback that visibly frustrated the golfer. The PGA Tour veteran took the shot, but somehow ended up placing it into the greenside bunker. In a moment of rage, Rory smashed his club down with his left arm, smashing a USGA tee marker to bits.

Rory's struggle at Oakmont has become a notable factor behind his frustration. After 36 holes, he has managed to hit only 15 out of 28 fairways at the iconic golf venue in Pennsylvania.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More