"Rory McIlroy is finished," "He'll skip media" - Fans criticize the 36-YO scoring a bogey on a par-5 at Oakmont

Rory McIlroy is currently out on a mission to secure his second U.S. Open title at Oakmont Country Club, Pennsylvania. However, in the opening round, the six-time major champion scored a bogey while playing on a par-5 hole, and this incident drew the attention of several fans on social media.
McIlroy has overcome the driver issue, played in a PGA Tour event, and changed his golf equipment before stepping up at Oakmont. Despite the tough course conditions, Rory McIlroy has put up a fight in the 125th U.S. Open. However, he encountered a setback during the first round.
This incident happened while McIlroy was playing on the 621-yard par-5 hole 4 in Oakmont. His first shot covered a massive distance of 309 yards, but the PGA Tour veteran quickly found the Church Pews bunker. Ultimately, tackling through the infamous bunkers and rough patches, Rory McIlroy ended up scoring a bogey from 90 yards. NUCLR Golf shared the analysis on X (previously Twitter) and captioned it:
"Rory McIlroy made a mess of the Par-5 4th at Oakmont @TrackingRory ... Result: Saved Bogey 😲"
This has led McIlroy to fall under the spotlight as fans on X criticized the PGA Tour pro, saying he might avoid press interactions following this bogey incident at Oakmont. Some of them also trolled Rory McIlroy's future as a golfer.
"He will skip media", a fan claimed.
"Rory is finished", another said.
"Incredible bogey for Rory! Could have easily been a triple", an X-user wrote down.
"Fall off coming soon", someone commented on Rory McIlroy.
"He's imploding. Has not been taking golf seriously since the Masters, and it shows.", an X-user commented.
"Watching this right after Brysons bogey save was awesome", someone else wrote.
Following this bogey, McIlroy went on to score two back-to-back bogeys on holes 6 and 7, and ended up carding a double bogey on the par 3 hole 8.
Exploring Rory McIlroy's 2025 U.S. Open Round 1 scorecard
At the end of round 1, the golfer from Holywood currently stands at T46 on the leaderboard with an 18-hole score of 4 over par (74).
Here's a detailed look at McIlroy's scorecard so far at the US Open 2025:
Front nine
- Hole 1 (par 4 ): 5 (Bogey)
- Hole 2 (par 4 ): 4
- Hole 3 (par 4 ): 4
- Hole 4 (par 5): 6 (Bogey)
- Hole 5 (par 4): 4
- Hole 6 (par 3): 4 (Bogey)
- Hole 7 (par 4): 5 (Bogey)
- Hole 8 (par 3): 5 (Double Bogey)
- Hole 9 (par 4): 4
Back nine
- Hole 10 (par 4): 4
- Hole 11 (par 4): 3 (Birdie)
- Hole 12 (par 5): 4 (Birdie)
- Hole 13 (par 3): 3
- Hole 14 (par 4): 4
- Hole 15 (par 4): 4
- Hole 16 (par 3): 3
- Hole 17 (par 4): 4
- Hole 18 (par 4): 4
Round Total: 74 (+4)