  "Rory McIlroy is finished," "He'll skip media" - Fans criticize the 36-YO scoring a bogey on a par-5 at Oakmont

"Rory McIlroy is finished," "He'll skip media" - Fans criticize the 36-YO scoring a bogey on a par-5 at Oakmont

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Jun 12, 2025 18:46 GMT
2025 U.S. OPEN - Round One - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy during 2025 U.S. OPEN - Round One - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy is currently out on a mission to secure his second U.S. Open title at Oakmont Country Club, Pennsylvania. However, in the opening round, the six-time major champion scored a bogey while playing on a par-5 hole, and this incident drew the attention of several fans on social media.

McIlroy has overcome the driver issue, played in a PGA Tour event, and changed his golf equipment before stepping up at Oakmont. Despite the tough course conditions, Rory McIlroy has put up a fight in the 125th U.S. Open. However, he encountered a setback during the first round.

This incident happened while McIlroy was playing on the 621-yard par-5 hole 4 in Oakmont. His first shot covered a massive distance of 309 yards, but the PGA Tour veteran quickly found the Church Pews bunker. Ultimately, tackling through the infamous bunkers and rough patches, Rory McIlroy ended up scoring a bogey from 90 yards. NUCLR Golf shared the analysis on X (previously Twitter) and captioned it:

"Rory McIlroy made a mess of the Par-5 4th at Oakmont @TrackingRory ... Result: Saved Bogey 😲"
This has led McIlroy to fall under the spotlight as fans on X criticized the PGA Tour pro, saying he might avoid press interactions following this bogey incident at Oakmont. Some of them also trolled Rory McIlroy's future as a golfer.

"He will skip media", a fan claimed.
"Rory is finished", another said.
"Incredible bogey for Rory! Could have easily been a triple", an X-user wrote down.
"Fall off coming soon", someone commented on Rory McIlroy.
"He's imploding. Has not been taking golf seriously since the Masters, and it shows.", an X-user commented.
"Watching this right after Brysons bogey save was awesome", someone else wrote.

Following this bogey, McIlroy went on to score two back-to-back bogeys on holes 6 and 7, and ended up carding a double bogey on the par 3 hole 8.

Exploring Rory McIlroy's 2025 U.S. Open Round 1 scorecard

At the end of round 1, the golfer from Holywood currently stands at T46 on the leaderboard with an 18-hole score of 4 over par (74).

Here's a detailed look at McIlroy's scorecard so far at the US Open 2025:

Front nine

  • Hole 1 (par 4 ): 5 (Bogey)
  • Hole 2 (par 4 ): 4
  • Hole 3 (par 4 ): 4
  • Hole 4 (par 5): 6 (Bogey)
  • Hole 5 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 6 (par 3): 4 (Bogey)
  • Hole 7 (par 4): 5 (Bogey)
  • Hole 8 (par 3): 5 (Double Bogey)
  • Hole 9 (par 4): 4
Back nine

  • Hole 10 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4): 3 (Birdie)
  • Hole 12 (par 5): 4 (Birdie)
  • Hole 13 (par 3): 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3): 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4): 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4): 4

Round Total: 74 (+4)

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
