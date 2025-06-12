"USGA's coming for Rory McIlroy" - Fans react to the 36-YO firing a 392-yard shot at the 2025 US Open

During the first round of U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy shot an incredible 392-yard shot at Oakmont Country Club. Amidst a tough setup at the Pennsylvania venue, the PGA Tour veteran's feat immediately went viral. Fans on social media have now reacted to this.
The first round of the third golf Major is currently underway. Amidst the historically tough course, the 125th edition of the U.S. Open features a star-studded field. McIlroy started the opening round from par 4 hole 10. His first hole was a par, second one resulted in a birdie. The golfer then moved to play from the par 5 hole 12.
McIlroy, while using his new driver, made a shot that travelled a record 392 yards, conquering the heights of Oakmont's challenging conditions. The clip showcased Rory McIlroy's ability to excel amidst tough situations. Take a look at the post on X by NUCLR GOLF:
"🚀🏌️♂️ Rory McIlroy LAUNCHES a 392 yard rocket on 12… Driver is looking 🔥 #USOpen @TrackingRory"
The video has taken the internet by storm as netizens appeared to be moved by the length of McIlroy's abilities. Fans in the comments mostly praised the amazing shot of the Northern Irishman. A section of fans also compared Rory McIlroy's driver incident at Quail Hollow Golf Club. Take a look at some of the comments below:
"USGA's coming for Rory," a fan commented below.
"Launched that shit," someone praised the PGA Tour veteran's shot.
"The driver is probably non-conformed and cheating…," another fan criticised McIlroy.
"Monster drive," an X-user praised McIlroy.
"@JeremyWGR @SneakyJoeSports casual 392 yd drive lol," a fan said.
"That was long!!!" someone praised the drive.
McIlroy's shot on hole 12 ultimately ended with a birdie, with the PGA Tour pro two-putting from 50 feet away. As of now, the golfer is 2-under through seven holes.
Rory McIlroy's U.S. Open standings explored
Rory McIlroy stood runner-up in the U.S. Open last year. It was a repeat of his 2023 feat where he stood runner-up in this Major for the first time.
Till now, Rory McIlroy has 10 top 25s, nine top 10s, four top 5s, two runner-ups and one victory in his U.S. Open diary. For the last six years, the five-time Major champion has secured back-to-back top 10s in this prestigious tournament.
Here's a detailed breakdown of McIlroy's standings and scores in the U.S. Open since 2010:
- 2010 — Missed The Cut
- 2011 — Won, 268 (-16)
- 2012 — Missed The Cut
- 2013 — T41, 294 (+14)
- 2014 — T23, 286 (+6)
- 2015 — T9, 280 (E)
- 2016 — Missed The Cut
- 2017 — Missed The Cut
- 2018 — Missed The Cut
- 2019 — T9, 279 (-5)
- 2020 — T8, 286 (+6)
- 2021 — T7, 283 (-1)
- 2022 — T5, 278 (-2)
- 2023 — 2, 271 (-9)
- 2024 — 2, 275 (-5)