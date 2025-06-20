"I made a mistake that I deeply regret" – Wyndham Clark breaks silence on US Open 2025 controversy

Wyndham Clark attempted to claim his second major championship title at the 2025 US Open but missed the cut. Following his disappointing performance, he took out his anger on the lockers at Oakmont and has now apologized for his actions.

Ad

Clark won his maiden PGA Tour title in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. That same year, he secured his first and only major championship title at the US Open after scoring 10-under 270, beating Rory McIlroy by one stroke. He has yet to claim his first victory of this season.

The 31-year-old golfer scored 8-over after 36 holes at the 2025 US Open. He narrowly missed the cut by one stroke after bogeying his final hole. Out of frustration, he attacked the lockers in Oakmont Country Club, destroying them.

Ad

Trending

After his first round at the 2025 Travelers Championship, he was asked to comment on what happened in Oakmont's locker room, and he said:

“Yeah, I mean, I've had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year, some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened. But I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up.”

Ad

Wyndham Clark further stated that he’d still like to attempt making the Ryder Cup team this year. As such, he’d like to focus on improving his game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This season has had some remarkably frustrating moments for the Denver-born golfer. During the 2025 PGA Championship, he shot his ball into a bunker on the 16th hole during his final round. This caused him to angrily throw his driver, almost hitting a volunteer who was behind him.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Afterwards, Wyndham Clark issued an apology on social media, saying:

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my behavior yesterday on Hole 16. As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated, and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me.” (via Golfweek)

Notably, Clark scored 4-over 288 in the 2025 PGA Championship. He tied for 50th position while Scottie Scheffler took the lead with 11-under 273.

Ad

How did Wyndham Clark perform in his first round at the 2025 Travelers Championship?

Wyndham Clark is off to a good start at the 2025 Travelers Championship. He shot one bogey on the front nine and fired three birdies on the first, fourth, and ninth holes at TPC River Highlands.

Clark performed even better on the back nine, with no bogeys, three back-to-back birdies, and another birdie on the 18th. He carded a 6-under 64 at the end of his round and shot straight to third place on the leaderboard, tied with Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley.

Meanwhile, Austin Eckroat and Scottie Scheffler have taken an early lead with 8-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More