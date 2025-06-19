"As unlikeable as Rory McIlroy" - Fans react to Wyndham Clark's apology after locker room incident at US Open

Wyndham Clark faced backlash online after he apologized for damaging the locker room at Oakmont Country Club during last week’s US Open. The golfer spoke about the incident at the Travelers Championship on Thursday and admitted he made a mistake.

Many players, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, struggled on the challenging Oakmont course, with only one player, winner J.J. Spaun, finishing under par. Wyndham Clark missed the cut after finishing 8-over. Following his early exit, reports on social media claimed that he had damaged the locker room in frustration.

At TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, Wyndham Clark addressed the reports and said he regretted his actions.

“I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year, some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened,” he said.

“But I’d also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up. I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team. I still am on the outside looking in for the FedEx Cup. So I’m starting to move on and focus on those things.”

After NUCLR Golf shared a clip of his comments, fans reacted with mixed opinions. Some criticized him for apologizing only after the story became public.

"my question is would he have apologized if it didn’t become public? Is this just a PR move he was forced into? Seems he has a history of anger issues," one fan wrote.

Another said,

"This guy apologizes for something new every week. It’s only going to get worse until a real man sits down and has a talk with him."

Wyndham Clark had previously apologized for throwing his driver and damaging signage during the PGA Championship.

Still, a few fans appreciated that he showed up to speak.

"At least he gave the interview, though. So that’s something."

Others were more direct with their criticism:

"Classic narcissist behavior. Of course you want to move on. You’re an embarrassment."

One even dragged Rory McIlroy into the discussion, who was slammed for not speaking to the media after the PGA Championship.

When will Wyndham Clark tee up in Round 2 of the Travelers Championship?

Wyndham Clark will begin his second round at the 2025 Travelers Championship at 12:10 p.m. ET on Friday. He is paired with Matthieu Pavon and will tee off from the first tee at TPC River Highlands.

Here are the full Round 2 tee times for Friday (all times ET):

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens

8:10 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland

8:20 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim

8:30 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard

8:40 a.m. – Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap

8:50 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im

9:00 a.m. – Cam Davis, Alex Noren

9:10 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole

9:20 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim

9:35 a.m. – Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia

9:45 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai

9:55 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy

10:05 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:15 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama

10:25 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

10:35 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler

10:45 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton

10:55 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman

11:10 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley

11:20 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu

11:30 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim

11:40 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall

11:50 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid

12:00 p.m. – Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:10 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon

12:20 p.m. – Jason Day, Max Homa

12:30 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An

12:45 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger

12:55 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman

1:05 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood

1:15 p.m. – Adam Scott, Cameron Young

1:25 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre

1:35 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns

1:45 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley

1:55 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin

2:05 p.m. – Harris English, Lucas Glover

