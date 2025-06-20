"He was a guest" - Wyndham Clark's US Open outburst is 'reprehensible', says Brandel Chamblee

Wyndham Clark made a lot of headlines when he reportedly damaged members-only lockers at the Oakmont Country Club during the 2025 US Open. Oakmont undoubtedly was a massive challenge for many golfers, and many golfers, like Rory McIlroy, even showed their frustration on the course.

Recently, Golf insider Brandel Chamblee, who was present on the Sky Sports Golf podcast alongside Matt Wallace, responded to all these incidents that happened at Oakmont. The golf insider shared his criticism of Clark's behavior.

Chamblee also highlighted the changes in aggression in golfers' attitudes in the modern era. He stated:

"Yeah, reprehensible. I don't think the word disappointing really covers it. He was a guest. He's a guest there. You know, he comes into the club for a week. Imagine, having a guest at your house who didn't like what you served and threw plates around and just acted like a baby." [H/T: 1:05:30]

"I think this era of golf, and I am not painting with a broad brush here, because there are wonderful people playing professional golf right now. But it has given us a disproportionate number of entitled, spoiled, rotten professional golfers," Chamblee continued.

Wyndham Clark struggled at the US Open 2025. He went on to shoot four over par on the first day, leaving him with a slim chance of making the weekend. His chances were cut further after his second round, which was also a four-over par. Clark finished the first 36 holes with a total score of eight-over par and missed the cut.

Wyndham Clark issued an apology for Oakmont locker room incident

Travelers Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Wyndham Clark is currently competing in the 2025 Travellers Championship at the TPC River Highlands. The golfer had a terrific opening round, shooting 64 for a total of six-under par.

Afterwards, Clark stepped in front of the media and issued an apology for the alleged incident that took place at Oakmont. The golfer explained the situation by stating (via Golf.com):

"I've had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened. But I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up. I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team. I still am on the outside looking in for the FedEx Cup. So I'm starting to move on and focus on those things.”

As of this writing, Wyndham Clark is tied for third place in the Travellers Championship, two shots behind leaders Scottie Scheffler and Austin Eckroat.

