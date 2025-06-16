US Open’s ‘chaotic conclusion’ drives Brandel Chamblee down memory lane

Golf Analyst Brandel Chamblee has opened up about the conclusion of the 2025 US Open. The third Major of the year finished on Sunday, June 15, at the tough Oakmont Country Club.

Players had a pretty tough time playing at the Major, and finally, J.J. Spaun clinched the title with an overall score of 1-under. Chamblee shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Incredible chaotic conclusion to the US Open. That was the ultimate test and what I remember the national championship being when I was growing up."

Prior to starting his broadcasting career, Chamblee played golf professionally, including the Majors. He debuted at the US Open in 1987 and played in 1992 and 1998, but missed the cut each time. He returned in 1999 and settled in T46, followed by T61 in 2000 and T44, his best at the Major, in 2001.

The US Open is one of the oldest golf tournaments in history. It's been running since 1895.

The 2025 US Open leaderboard

Here is the final leaderboard of the 2025 US Open:

WINNER - J. J. Spaun (-1)

2 - Robert MacIntyre (+1)

3 - Viktor Hovland (+2)

T4 - Cameron Young (+3)

T4 - Tyrrell Hatton (+3)

T4 - Carlos Ortiz (+3)

T7 - Sam Burns (+4)

T7 - Jon Rahm (+4)

T7 - Scottie Scheffler (+4)

T10 - Ben Griffin (+5)

T10 - Russell Henley (+5)

T12 - Xander Schauffele (+6)

T12 - Brooks Koepka (+6)

T12 - Chris Kirk (+6)

T12 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6)

T12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+6)

T12 - Thriston Lawrence (+6)

T12 - Adam Scott (+6)

T19 - Rory McIlroy (+7)

T19- Ryan Fox (+7)

T19 - Victor Perez (+7)

T19 - Emiliano Grillo (+7)

T23 - Collin Morikawa (+8)

T23 - Patrick Reed (+8)

T23 - Jordan Spieth (+8)

T23 - Thomas Detry (+8)

T23 - Jason Day (+8)

T23 - Sam Stevens (+8)

T23 - Matt Wallace (+8)

T23 - Max Greyserman (+8)

T23 - Nick Taylor (+8)

T23 - Chris Gotterup (+8)

T33 - Tom Kim (+9)

T33 - Aaron Rai (+9)

T33 - J. T. Poston (+9)

T33 - Keegan Bradley (+9)

37 - Maverick McNealy (+10)

T38 - Taylor Pendrith (+11)

T38 - Tony Finau (+11)

T38 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+11)

T38 - Marc Leishman (+11)

T42 - Hideki Matsuyama (+12)

T42 - Andrew Novak (+12)

T42 - Si Woo Kim (+12)

T42 - Trevor Cone (+12)

T46 - Niklas Norgaard (+13)

T46 - Daniel Berger (+13)

T46 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+13)

T46 - Jhonattan Vegas (+13)

T50 - Ryan McCormick (+14)

T50 - Michael Kim (+14)

T50 - Adam Schenk (+14)

T50 - Mackenzie Hughes (+14)

T50 - Ryan Gerard (+14)

T55 - Justin Hastings (a) (+15)

T55 - Laurie Canter (+15)

T57 - Sungjae Im (+16)

T57 - Denny McCarthy (+16)

T59 - Harris English (+18)

T59 - Brian Harman (+18)

T61 - Jordan Smith (+19)

T61 - Johnny Keefer (+19)

T61 - James Nicolas (+19)

T64 - Cam Davis (+22)

T64 - Matthieu Pavon (+22)

66 - Philip Barbaree Jr. (+24)

