"That is unquestionable," - Phil Mickelson calls 4x DP World Tour winner 'most underrated player' in golf

45-time PGA Tour winner and golf icon Phil Mickelson is at Maridoe Golf Club for the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas. Ahead of the tournament, Mickelson applauded four-time DP World Tour winner Dean Burmester for being a great player.

The HyFlyers GC captain played on the PGA Tour before joining LIV Golf, the PIF-funded league, in 2022. An 11-time DP World Tour winner, he has won six major championships and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012. Notably, he has yet to win a LIV Golf individual event since he joined the league.

A day before LIV Golf Dallas, Mickelson was interviewed alongside Grant Horvat, his partner for the creator-led event, The Duels. During the interview, Mickelson spoke about his fellow LIV Golf player, Dean Burmester, saying that he’s a good golfer who’s always excited to play. He said (via ASAP Sports):

Trending

“Dean, honestly, is one of the most underrated players in the game. That is unquestionable. I've seen his play over the last few years, and whether he's winning out here, winning in the International Series, winning in South Africa, he is the most underrated player. But when you match that with the most overrated player, they tend to balance themselves out.”

Dean Burmester won his maiden DP World Tour title in the 2017 Tshwane Open. He also won the 2024 Joburg Open and the 2024 Investec South African Open Championship.

An 11-time Sunshine Tour winner, he has yet to claim a major championship victory but tied for 12th in the PGA Championship last year. Burmester initially secured his PGA Tour card in 2022 but decided to join LIV Golf in February 2023.

He won his first and only LIV title in Miami last year after defeating Sergio Garcia in a playoff. This season, he has had five top-20 finishes and has competed in a total of eight LIV Golf events.

Phil Mickelson lauds Keegan Bradley as “THE MAN” following his iconic Travelers Championship victory

Last week, US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley won the 2025 Travelers Championship, after beating Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley by one stroke. Afterwards, Phil Mickelson shared a post on X that read:

“Keegan Bradley is THE MAN!!”

Expand Tweet

Bradley dominated at TPC River Highlands with 15-under 265. The victory marked his eighth PGA Tour win and his first victory of the season.

Although Phil Mickelson has won 45 PGA Tour events, he does not have a Travelers Championship title to his name. He competed in the tournament at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and scored 1-under, which placed him in a tie for 61st position.

Phil Mickelson also teed off in the Travelers Championship in 2020. He scored 11-under and tied for 24th position. He missed the tournament’s cut line in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More