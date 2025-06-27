"That is unquestionable," - Phil Mickelson calls 4x DP World Tour winner 'most underrated player' in golf

45-time PGA Tour winner and golf icon Phil Mickelson is at Maridoe Golf Club for the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas. Ahead of the tournament, Mickelson applauded four-time DP World Tour winner Dean Burmester for being a great player.
The HyFlyers GC captain played on the PGA Tour before joining LIV Golf, the PIF-funded league, in 2022. An 11-time DP World Tour winner, he has won six major championships and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012. Notably, he has yet to win a LIV Golf individual event since he joined the league.
A day before LIV Golf Dallas, Mickelson was interviewed alongside Grant Horvat, his partner for the creator-led event, The Duels. During the interview, Mickelson spoke about his fellow LIV Golf player, Dean Burmester, saying that he’s a good golfer who’s always excited to play. He said (via ASAP Sports):
“Dean, honestly, is one of the most underrated players in the game. That is unquestionable. I've seen his play over the last few years, and whether he's winning out here, winning in the International Series, winning in South Africa, he is the most underrated player. But when you match that with the most overrated player, they tend to balance themselves out.”
Dean Burmester won his maiden DP World Tour title in the 2017 Tshwane Open. He also won the 2024 Joburg Open and the 2024 Investec South African Open Championship.
An 11-time Sunshine Tour winner, he has yet to claim a major championship victory but tied for 12th in the PGA Championship last year. Burmester initially secured his PGA Tour card in 2022 but decided to join LIV Golf in February 2023.
He won his first and only LIV title in Miami last year after defeating Sergio Garcia in a playoff. This season, he has had five top-20 finishes and has competed in a total of eight LIV Golf events.
Phil Mickelson lauds Keegan Bradley as “THE MAN” following his iconic Travelers Championship victory
Last week, US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley won the 2025 Travelers Championship, after beating Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley by one stroke. Afterwards, Phil Mickelson shared a post on X that read:
“Keegan Bradley is THE MAN!!”
Bradley dominated at TPC River Highlands with 15-under 265. The victory marked his eighth PGA Tour win and his first victory of the season.
Although Phil Mickelson has won 45 PGA Tour events, he does not have a Travelers Championship title to his name. He competed in the tournament at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and scored 1-under, which placed him in a tie for 61st position.
Phil Mickelson also teed off in the Travelers Championship in 2020. He scored 11-under and tied for 24th position. He missed the tournament’s cut line in 2019.