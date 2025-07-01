Phil Mickelson makes an exciting announcement for his fans, hours after Dallas disappointment 

Phil Mickelson had a rough outing at LIV Golf Dallas 2025 at Maridoe Golf Club. However, hours after his disappointing finish, he shared an announcement via an Instagram post on July 1st. It's a teaser for a new YouTube video to connect with fans after the setback.

Mickelson posted a reel on Instagram, announcing that a new YouTube video is coming soon. The caption of his post reads:

"New YouTube video tomorrow."

Phil Mickelson made a solid start, playing one under through the first 15 holes in the opening round. But things quickly fell apart with a double bogey on the 16th hole, followed by a quadruple bogey on the 17th. He ended the first round with a 77, five-over par, sitting tied for 46th.

His struggles continued over the next two rounds. Mickelson shot 74 in the second round and closed with a 76 in the final round. Mickelson finished the event at 11-over par with a total score of 227, placing 49th out of 54 players. He earned $60,000 from the $20 million purse.

Before this, Mickelson finished third in Hong Kong, tied for fourth in Virginia and secured a sixth-place finish in Miami. Heading into Dallas, he was ranked 11th in the LIV Golf individual standings with 55.68 points. His total earnings for the season now stand at around $3.66 million. Apart from that, Phil Mickelson also discussed his retirement plans after completing the 2025 US Open.

Phil Mickelson wants to chase the US Open after a narrow miss

Phil Mickelson’s pursuit of the one Major missing from his career isn’t over yet. Despite failing to make the cut at the 2025 US Open, the 55-year-old made it clear that he isn’t giving up on his dream. Mickelson, a six-time Major winner, closed his campaign at the 2025 US Open at 8-over par after 36 holes, falling just one shot short of the cutline.

Even after this disappointment, Mickelson remains optimistic about his chances of returning to the tournament in the future. Speaking to Golf.com, he said:

“I don’t want to say it’s my last. I actually think I’m playing well enough that if I can play at the level I’ve played at out here in majors again, I’ll finish high enough to get into a U.S. Open via that qualifying avenue… So I don’t want to say that it is my last because I think I’m going to contend in the – I’m in the other three majors for a lot of years, and it could very well get me into the U.S. Open again.”

The US Open remains the only Major that's missing from Mickelson’s resume. However, with his determination and focus on performing well in the other three Majors, the door to one more shot at completing a career Grand Slam isn’t completely closed.

