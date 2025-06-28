Phil Mickelson refuses to let his mood down despite heartbreak at Dallas as he gets honest about his feelings

Phil Mickelson's first day at LIV Golf Dallas was far from ideal. He played a roller coaster round, and despite a strong start, he ended up at 5-over par. He had two straight double bogeys on holes 16 and 17 near the end of the first round. These knocked him significantly down the leaderboard, and after the first round, he was tied for 46th place.

Ad

Despite his disastrous start to the event, Mickelson seemed to be in a good mood. The golfer posted on X about how, even in golf, terrible days may occur, and this is a part of life.

Mickelson's message received many appreciative replies from fans, who found the message quite encouraging. The post said:

"Many have said golf parallels life and yesterday was another great example of that. After playing 1 under through the first 15 holes, 2 bad swing lead to a double and quad finish. At any moment life can also take a wicked turn so appreciate all we have, continue to be present and enjoy the moment. Let’s make today a day to remember."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aside from the two double bogeys, Mickelson made two birdies (holes 5 and 13) and one bogey (hole 8). After the first round, Patrick Reed and Harold Varner III held the tournament led with a total score of 5-under par. Jon Rahm was one stroke behind in third.

Phil Mickelson puts retirement thoughts on hold

Phil Mickelson - U.S. OPEN - Round One - Source: Getty

Phil Mickelson has had one of the most successful careers in golf. He has won six golf Majors, with the US Open being the only one he has yet to win. After failing to make the cut at the 2025 US Open, he declared his intention to keep going and try and make it back to the event in the coming years.

Ad

Mickelson stated that by performing well in other Majors, he would earn his way back into the US Open. The golfer explained (via Golf.com):

“I don't want to say it's my last. I actually think I'm playing well enough that if I can play at the level I've played at out here in majors again, I'll finish high enough to get into a U.S. Open via that qualifying avenue… So I don't want to say that it is my last because I think I'm going to contend in the -- I'm in the other three majors for a lot of years, and it could very well get me into the U.S. Open again.”

Phil Mickelson scored 8-over par after 36 holes at the 2025 US Open, missing the cut by one stroke.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More