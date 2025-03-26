Phil Mickelson gets 100% real on Tiger Woods’ TGL after its finale - “Golf fan is the most loyal fan”

The inaugural season of TGL ended on Tuesday with Justin Thomas’ Atlanta Drive GC lifting the trophy. The side completed a comeback victory over Xander Schauffele’s New York side at the SoFi center and won the $9 million grand prize. Following this, Phil Mickelson has come out to laud the simulator league owned by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Ad

Golf personality Dan Rapaport dubbed TGL a “huge success in year 1.” The talk show host said he ‘enjoyed it way more than he thought’ and claimed other audiences had similar feeling. Interestingly, LIV Golf’s poster star Mickelson jumped on the TGL hype train and dubbed Rapaport’s comments “great news.” He went on to call golf fans the “most loyal fan in sports” and stated that the Monday series allowed them to watch ‘100% of the action’ while being seated inside the SoFi Center, unlike regular golf events.

Ad

Trending

The former PGA Tour star said the simulator series, often compared to LIV Golf by fans, could be “great” for the sport.

Phil Mickelson wrote on X, while replying to Dan Rapaport’s post lauding TGL after its finale:

“That’s great news! It would be great for golf if this were to succeed. The golf fan is the most loyal fan in sports. Buy a ticket, walk miles and see a fraction of the action, but this could allow the golf fan to buy a ticket, sit down and watch 100% of the action just like other sports. It could really be good for the game if it’s compelling.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is pertinent to note that neither of the TGL players or officials have acknowledged Mickelson’s comment. However, Rapaport was quick to suggest a dream foursome consisting of the six-time major champion, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and YouTuber Grant Hovrat to take on Tiger Woods and others.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau finds TGL 'interesting'

This isn’t the first time a LIV Golf star has shown positive attitude towards TGL. Bryson DeChambeau, one of the Saudi series’ biggest stars, recently admitted being open to the idea of competing in the simulator series. However, the reigning U.S. Open champion said he’ll partake in rival Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods’ hi-tech league with his LIV Golf team.

Ad

DeChambeau was in India in January for the first International Series event of 2025 on the Asian Tour, when he was asked about the new series. The 31-year-old golfer said he would be ‘interested’ in playing on the Monday league but only if his Crushers side is allowed to take the field. He admitted it ‘could be fun’ to play with his former PGA Tour rivals in the team format.

Bryson DeChambeau said, as quoted by GolfMagic:

Ad

“I think TGL has an interesting opportunity. I'm all about anything to grow the game, so if it's helping grow the game, fantastic. I don't know all the numbers behind it… Would it be fun? Yeah, it could be fun. I don't know if they'd pick me though, I have no idea. I've got a (LIV) team over here, the Crushers GC, come on. The Crushers would be a part of that!”

However, DeChambeau admitted it will be unlikely for the tech-infused league to allow LIV Golfers play on it. It is pertinent to note that the simulator series is backed by the PGA Tour and all LIV players have been banned by the American circuit following their move to the Saudi series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback