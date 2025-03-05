Phil Mickelson gets candid about former PGA Tour rival’s ‘one-handed putt’ with 1.06M subscribed YouTuber

Phil Mickelson was seen on a podcast show hosted by Grant Horvat. Horvat's Golf channel has 1.06M subscribers on YouTube. With Mickelson, the father-and-son duo of John Daly Sr. and John Daly Jr. was also featured in the episode. Along with many other golf-related things, Mickelson and Horvat talked about John Daly’s skill of the ‘one-handed putt.’

Ad

In this video, Horvat started the discussion about Daly’s rare skill, and Mickelson replied:

“A lot of people are probably going to be like he's putting with one hand he doesn't care per se he actually putts with he likes to I've seen him do it a bunch he likes to putt with one hand.

“It frees up, so he get, he doesn't get that rear hand when you get on the putter you can't extend as far as you can with just your lead hand.”

Ad

Trending

“Right so he can just kind of drag it he likes to drag it and hold he kind of putts he's always done that.”

Ad

Phil Mickelson has also uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, ‘Phil Mickelson and the HyFlyers,’ featuring himself, Grant Horvat, John Daly Sr., and John Daly Jr. In that video, Daly made a big admission about his bladder cancer battle.

Why Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat regularly feature in each other’s YouTube channels

Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf team, HyFlyers, signed an apparel partnership with Primo, co-owned by Grant Horvat, this January. Horvat is a known content creator and influencer. A probable reason for this association could be a challenge that was offered by Horvat to Mickelson last year.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In this challenge, Horvat was given a five-stroke lead as he is an amateur, but with that, the actual prize was that if Mickelson won the challenge, Horvat would purchase a year’s supply of Mickelson’s coffee brand for a fan. But if the result went the other way around, Mickelson would wear a pair of Primo golf joggers at the Open Championship.

In an unexpected turn of events, Mickelson lost to Horvat, and he wore Primo’s golf joggers at the Open Championship played at the Royal Troon. Now, the members of Mickelson’s LIV Golf team HyFlyers—Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, and Andy Ogletree—wear Primo’s apparel at every LIV Golf and PGA Tour event.

Ad

Mickelson and Horvat regularly challenge each other on YouTube. They discuss golf and challenge each other on their respective YouTube channels. Not only that, but they also invite current and former PGA Tour and LIV Golf players to their channels to have a conversation and play golf with them.

In January this year, just before the 2025 LIV Golf season opener, Mickelson and Horvat challenged one of the LIV Golf team captains. Phil Mickelson, who is the captain of the LIV Golf team HyFlyers, teamed up with Grant Horvat and challenged the other LIV Golf team 4Aces captain, Dustin Johnson, who paired with his brother and caddie Austin Johnson for a 9-hole, two-man team game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback