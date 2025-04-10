Phil Mickelson gets lauded by 1-time PGA Tour winner ahead of The Masters 

At the age of 54, Phil Mickelson is set to play 126th Major championship at the 2025 Masters. A 3-time winner of the competition at Augusta, Mickelson has been in a great run of form recently which has seen him register impressive finishes in LIV Golf.

A glimpse of Mickelson's good run of form was witnessed by 1-time PGA Tour winner Michael Kim. At Augusta, Kim played a practice match with the 3-time Masters winner and lauded him. On X (formerly Twitter), Kim wrote all about his learnings from Phil Mickelson.

Kim wrote:

Phil was just awesome to play a practice round at ANGC. We all know what the pins are and with so much experience here, he told me almost on every green which putt to try, which chip to try, and I tried to soak it all in as much as I could.

You can check Michael Kim's post below:

Unlike Phil Mickelson, Michael Kim has never won The Masters tournament. However, similar to the LIV Golfer, Kim also registered some decent finishes this year which led to him getting into the top 50 Official World Golf Rankings and qualifying for the Masters.

What time will Phil Mickelson and Michael Kim tee off at The Masters?

As of this writing, The Masters tournament at Augusta National has already begun. While Phil Mickelson will tee off at 9:53 AM ET, Michael Kim has already begun his round. Here is a list of the tee times and pairings for Round 1 of the competition:

7:40 A.M: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire, and Ryo Hisatsune

7:51 A.M: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, and Nicolai Hojgaard

8:02 A.M: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, and Cameron Young

8:13 A.M: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, and Chris Kirk

8:24 A.M: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, and David Thompson

8:35 A.M: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, and Noah Kent

8:52 A.M: Cam Smith, JT Poston, and Aaron Rai

9:03 A.M: Fred Couples, Harris English, and Taylor Pendrith

9:14 A.M: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, and Stephan Jaeger

9:25 A.M: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, and Byeong Hun An

9:36 A.M: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, and Nick Dunlap

9:47 A.M: Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee, and Joaquin Niemann

9:58 A.M: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, and Keegan Bradley

10:15 A.M: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Jose Luis Ballester

10:26 A.M: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, and Tyrrell Hatton

10:37 A.M: Tony Finau, Thomas Detry, and Maverick McNealy

10:48 A.M: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, and Austin Eckroat

10:59 A.M: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, and Adam Schenk

11:10 A.M: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, and Brian Campbell

11:21 A.M: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, and Evan Beck

11:38 A.M: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:49 A.M: Charl Schwartze, Denny McCarthy, and Hiroshi Tai

12:00 P.M: Max Homa, Justin Rose, and J.J. Spaun

12:11 P.M: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, and Justin Hastings

12:22 P.M: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, and Daniel Berger

12:33 P.M: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 P.M: Brooks Koepka, Russel Henley, and Sungjae Im

1:01: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland

1:12 P.M: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, and Akshay Bhatia

1:23 P.M: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, and Shane Lowry

1:34 P.M: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, and Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 P.M: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, and Sam Burns

