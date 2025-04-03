Phil Mickelson gives 'behind the scenes' footage of his latest venture with LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson, the captain of LIV Golf's HyFlyers, shared "behind the scenes" footage of the team's play at LIV Golf Hong Kong earlier this year. The HyFlyers finished tied for third out of 13 teams at LIV Golf Hong Kong, which was played early last month.

On Thursday, Mickelson shared to his more than 880,000 followers on X a post by LIV Golf's HyFlyers promoting the new behind-the-scenes footage from LIV Golf Hong Kong. The HyFlyers started a mini-series on YouTube titled "Pursuit" in early March, with its first episode titled "The Future". The series features behind-the-scenes footage of the HyFlyers before, during, and after tournaments.

Their second episode was released on Thursday. Both HyFlyers and Phil Mickelson promoted it on X. The HyFlyers promoted a 48-second clip of the 13-minute episode on X, advising LIV Golf fans to click on the link in the post to watch the whole episode.

"If you’re interested in what goes on behind the scenes then this episode of In Pursuit is for you. If you’re not,then this isn’t (laughing emoji)," Phil Mickelson's caption read in his repost of the HyFlyers' post.

On YouTube, the HyFlyers have more than 280,000 subscribers. Their first episode of Pursuit from early March had more than 70,000 views on YouTube.

Mickelson played very well at LIV Golf Hong Kong this year, finishing in solo third place in the individual event. The six-time major champion finished four shots behind winner Sergio Garcia. Mickelson is still in search of his first LIV Golf victory.

Phil Mickelson set to return to Augusta National next week for The Masters

Phil Mickelson at The Masters 2024 (via Getty)

Phil Mickelson is set to return to Augusta National next week, the site of some of the lefty's greatest triumphs. The three-time green jacket winner won his first major at The Masters in 2004.

In recent years, Mickelson, now aged 54, had his best showing at The Masters in 2023. He finished tied for second in 2023, four shots behind winner Jon Rahm. Mickelson fired a seven-under-par 65 in the final round, making birdie on five of the final seven holes, including holes 17 and 18.

Mickelson made the cut at The Masters last year, though he didn't contend. He ultimately finished the tournament tied for 43rd at eight over par. Mickelson's last victory at Augusta National came in 2010.

The 45-time PGA Tour winner's game is rounding into form as the year's first major approaches. In the three LIV Golf events Mickelson has played this year, he's finished no worse than tied for 23rd place.

Mickelson finished tied for 23rd place at LIV Golf Adelaide before finishing in solo third place at LIV Golf Hong Kong. The following week, he finished tied for 19th at LIV Golf Singapore.

Mickelson aims to recapture the magic of past success at The Masters next week.

