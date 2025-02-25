Phil Mickelson gives his verdict on Mexico Open champion’s tree shot after fan compares it to the LIV star's infamous 'garbage can' moment

Brian Campbell won the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld on Sunday after recording probably the ‘luckiest break ever.’ The 31-year-old golfer entered a playoff against 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter after shooting 71 each. During the round, the American golfer cashed in on a huge break as his tee shot bounced off the trees and back into play. The former Korn Ferry Tour star turned it to a birdie to take victory at Vidanta Vallarta.

The moment was celebrated by fans on and off the pitch. Interestingly, a fan drew parallel between the Mexico Open champion’s winning shot to Phil Mickelson’s infamous garbage can moment from the 2006 U.S. Open. The tee shot on the 17th hole from the then 36-year-old golfer landed in a trash can, forcing him to take a drop and make par. He moved on to the 18th hole with a one-stroke lead after the eventful stroke.

Summoning the LIV Golfer in the comments section of the PGA Tour post carrying Campbell’s lucky break, the fan wrote on X:

“He (Brian Campbell) almost put it in a garbage can, Phil Mickelson. Miss seeing you out there.”

Mickelson seemed to take it in the right spirit. The LIV Golf star replied to the comment applauding Campbell’s shot. He congratulated the Mexico Open champion with ‘mad respect’ while also lauding the 20-year-old runner-up Aldrich Potgieter, who made it to the playoff.

Phil Mickelson wrote on X:

“Mad respect for this kind of birdie. Great win for him (Brian Campbell) too. Although Aldrich (Potgieter) didn’t win he is such an exciting player to watch play.”

For the unversed, Mickelson’s infamous ‘garbage can’ moment of June 18, 2006 is now part of golf folklore. The ace golfer was headed for an elusive U.S. Open victory, his third consecutive major title. He carded his fifth bogey of the day on the 16th at Winged Foot Golf Club West Course in Mamaroneck, New York.

Surprisingly, the LIV star deposited his next drive into a trash bin in the rough along the 17th fairway. He lost the title to Geoff Ogilvy.

Brian Campbell thanked the tree that helped him win the 2025 Mexico Open

Brian Campbell won the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld with the tree’s help. The golfer’s shot on the second playoff hole smacked a tree and ricocheted off the cart path and to land in the rough. He turned the lucky break into a birdie and took his maiden PGA Tour victory at Vidanta Vallarta. The former Korn Ferry Tour star didn’t forget to pay his respects to the helper.

Following the round, the 31-year-old returned with his caddie Cooper Wilson, girlfriend Kelsi McKee and others from his team to the tree. He thanked it by making a champagne toast with his caddie.

Wilson said on Sunday, as quoted by PGATOUR.com:

“That ball shouldn’t have bounced back. It did. And then he had a 3-wood off the dirt, hit a 60-yard shot to however close and made it to have a job for two more years at least and chase his dreams some more.”

It is pertinent to note that the Mexico Open was Campbell’s first ever win on the PGA Tour. The victory qualified him for the Masters, THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship, along with five Signature Events this year. He dubbed it an ‘unreal’ position to be in.

